PD: Husband, father of 4-year-old, shot and killed in Glendale

Police said they are actively investigating the incident as a homicide. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

According to the Phoenix Police Department, a husband and father of a 4-year-old child was shot and killed in Glendale late Sunday night.

Officers responded to the shooting after the wife heard several shots in her driveway near Thunderbird Road and 51st Avenue.

Police said the man, who was in his early 30s, was shot and transported to a nearby hospital. Shortly after, he was pronounced deceased.

The Phoenix Police Department is actively investigating the shooting as a homicide and officers said some sort of confrontation with a suspect occurred outside prior to the fatal shooting.

Police do not have a lot of information on a suspect description at this time but several casings were found at the scene. It is unclear if the suspect fled on foot or in a vehicle.

Homicide detectives are on scene actively investigating the deadly shooting.

