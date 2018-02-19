Two dead after shooting in Phoenix

Two people are dead after a shooting Sunday night in Phoenix, fire officials said.

The shooting was reported after 10 p.m. near 14th and Yale streets, according to Phoenix Fire Department.

Both gunshot victims were pronounced dead at the scene.

No additional information was immediately available.

