Arizona St. women use balanced attack to beat Arizona 69-45

Kianna Ibis scored 14 points, Jamie Ruden scored 12 and Arizona State controlled Arizona throughout for a 69-45 win on Sunday.

Courtney Ekmark added 11 points with seven rebounds and Robbi Ryan scored nine points with 10 rebounds. Arizona State (19-9, 10-6 Pac-12) scored the first seven points and led 17-12 at the end of the first quarter.

Just before halftime, Ruden sandwiched a pair of 3-pointers around one from Arizona's Destiny Graham, and Sophia Elenga made a layup with 61 seconds before halftime and the lead was 35-24. The Sun Devils maintained a double-digit lead the rest of the way and Ekmark's 3 made it 59-39 with 7:33 left.

Sam Thomas led Arizona (6-21, 2-14) with 11 points and Lucia Alonso scored 10. The Wildcats struggled from the field shooting 18 of 47 overall and 5 of 15 from 3-point range.

