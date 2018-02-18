Police investigating officer-involved shooting at Scottsdale Fashion Square

Police are trying to figure what led up to an officer-involved shooting at a mall in Scottsdale.

Officers were called out to the scene at Scottsdale Fashion Square on Sunday afternoon.

Several police vehicles were seen around the parking structure.

Police said no officers were hurt.

It's unclear what the suspect's condition is.

