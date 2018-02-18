Police investigating officer-involved shooting at Scottsdale Fashion Square

Police are trying to figure what led up to an officer-involved shooting at a mall in Scottsdale.

Officers were called out to the scene at Scottsdale Fashion Square on Sunday afternoon.

Several police vehicles were seen around the parking structure.

Police said no officers were hurt.

It's unclear what the suspect's condition is.

BREAKING:Working on an officer involved shooting at Scottsdale Fashion Square Mall.Hearing officer is ok. Working on more details @azfamily pic.twitter.com/udYNQZpyOz — LiAna (@LiAna3TV) February 19, 2018

Here’s what the scene looks like right now at Scottsdale Fashion Square Mall after Officer involved shooting @azfamily pic.twitter.com/w3CWREWQOo — LiAna (@LiAna3TV) February 19, 2018

We are investigating an officer-involved shooting at Scottsdale Fashion Square Mall. Media staging will be at Goldwater and Scottsdale just west in the dirt lot. — ScottsdalePD (@ScottsdalePD) February 19, 2018

