Border patrol agents seize $218K in narcotics near Yuma

Border patrol agents seized about $218,000 in narcotics Wednesday morning during an immigration stop near Yuma, officials said.

Wellton Station Border Patrol agents stopped a 2007 Toyota Corolla near Avenue 20E and Old Highway 80 in Dome Valley. A canine alerted border patrol agents, which led to the discovery of nearly 25 pounds of methamphetamine, 5 pounds of cocaine and 5 pounds of heroin, according to a news release from the U.S. Customs Border Protection.

The male driver, the vehicle and the drugs were processed per Yuma Sector guidelines, according to the news release.

