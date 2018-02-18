Travelers should be prepared for oncoming winter storm

Winter is far from over for Arizona and there is another storm headed toward the Grand Canyon State, which means drivers need to be extra cautious.

The National Weather Service has issued winter weather advisories and warnings for parts of northern and southeast Arizona.

[READ MORE: Winter storm brings wind, snow and cold to Arizona]

ADOT recommends drivers delay their plans if they are heading out on Interstate 40, Interstate 17, State Route 89A, State Route 87 and State Route 260 until the storm passes and ADOT's snowplows have cleared the highways.

[READ MORE: Winter storm watch issued for northern Arizona]

ADOT said that crews have been pre-treating highways before the storm arrives and once it hits, plows will be working around the clock to clear roadways.

Drivers should have an emergency kit just in case something happens to their car or the weather gets really bad and they have to spend extra time on the road.

Below are more tips from ADOT.

Slow down: Adjust speed to conditions.

Create space: Leave extra room between your vehicle and the vehicle in front of you. Avoid sudden braking.

Give snowplows room: Slow down and stay at least four vehicle lengths behind a plow. Wait for a plow to pull over before passing. The safest place to be when there are snow and ice on a road is behind a snowplow.

Leave prepared: Bring extra clothing and gloves, make sure the gas tank is half to three-quarters full at all times, keep cellphones charged and pack extra drinking water, snacks and all necessary medications.

Pack an emergency kit: It should include blankets, a flashlight, an ice scraper, a small shovel, a container of sand or cat litter for traction and warning lights or reflectors.

Beware of black ice: Melting snow can turn into ice, especially at night. Ice tends to form on bridges first and can be difficult to see.

More winter driving tips are available at azdot.gov/KnowSnow.

[LATEST WEATHER: 7-day forecast | Hourly forecast | Interactive radar | Rain totals | 360 cameras]

Wind, Snow & Cold on the way. Plenty of watches & warnings around our state for the next 36-48 hrs. pic.twitter.com/WbG5WnhRu3 — Ashlee DeMartino (@AshleeDeMartino) February 19, 2018

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.