US Marshals capture convicted child trafficker in Arizona

The U.S. Marshals Service says it has captured in Arizona a convicted child sex trafficker who was wanted by the agency's office in Pennsylvania for failing to surrender to serve prison time.

The service said Wednesday that 56-year-old Daniel Teed was supposed to show up on Jan. 2 to serve a 10-year federal prison sentence.

Teed was arrested in Flagstaff on Monday evening. He had been convicted in a federal court in Pennsylvania for conspiracy to commit sex trafficking of children and sentenced to 120 months in federal prison.

Authorities say that after Teed fled Pennsylvania, he assumed a new identity in northern Arizona and altered his appearance with a wig. David P. Gonzalez, United States Marshal for the District of Arizona, said Teed was attempting to get a passport.

