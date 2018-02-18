Phoenix area teen meets blood donors who helped keep her alive

It was emotional for the donors and the until-now anonymous recipient of the blood donations. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

A 15-year-old girl who has a rare disorder met the blood donors who have helped save her life on Friday.

Mia has a rare kind of anemia which prevents her body from producing red blood cells.

She'll need a transfusion every month for the rest of her life.

She thought she was at a United Blood Services event on Friday to speak about blood donation.

But on stage, her mother told her she was about to meet the donors who have helped keep her alive.

"We were all told as a group and everyone went 'Wow,'" said Ron Bradly, a blood donor.

"A humbling experience for me to realize I helped save someone's life," said Angela Turos, a blood donor.

"I've been donating since 1972 and finally to meet someone who benefited, it makes you appreciated what they're going through," said Michael Ball, another blood donor.

Some in the group weren't sure about meeting Mia but that hesitation disappeared.

"But being here, meeting this lady, was life-changing," said Mark Francis, a blood donor.

"You get misty-eyed when you see the person who's alive because of what you've done," said Michael Ward, a blood donor.

"What went through me was joy and pleasure knowing these are the people who saved my life," said Mia.

Blood drives brought in near 100,000 in Arizona in 2017.

