Camp Kangaroo provides fun and therapy for bereaved children in Phoenix

A hospice foundation held a camp for bereaved children in Phoenix this weekend at Paradise Valley High School called Camp Kangaroo.

The camp is put on by Seasons Hospice Foundation and its goal is to give kids the tools they need to cope with grief.

"We hope kids really take away grief and coping strategies, that they can start to be okay with their loss," said Chrissy Bird, executive director of Seasons Hopsice and director of Camp Kangaroo.

Bird said the camp is a three day event that is free of charge kids ages 5-18. The camp provides coping skills along with fun activities like arts and crafts, games and pet therapy with professional counselors and volunteers.

The kids are gathered into four groups depending on age and where they are in their grieving process. Bird said the groups help the children know they are not alone in their grief. There are two counselors to each group.

"Knowing they're not alone, that's the biggest take away from camp," Bird said.

This is the third year that Camp Kangaroo has been in Arizona and this year there are 40 kids attending all three days.

Parents get a chance to have therapy as well with adults only on the third day.

Anyone interested in Camp Kangaroo can fill out an application for their child online.

