3 pedestrians hospitalized after Phoenix crash

Three pedestrians have been hospitalized after a crash in Phoenix.

According to police, the three pedestrians were homeless men who were sitting on a curb near 7th Street and McDowell Road when a vehicle jumped the curb and crashed into them.

Phoenix Fire Department said the three men were taken to a local hospital for treatment and the injuries appear to be non-life-threatening. Two of the men were in serious but stable condition and the third man suffered minor injuries.

Sgt. Vince Lewis with Phoenix police said the driver remained on scene.

