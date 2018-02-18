20th annual Compassion with Fashion Show benefits the Arizona Humane Society

Rescues animals are hitting the runway at the 20th annual "Compassion With Fashion XX," benefiting the Arizona Humane Society (AHS).

On Sunday, March 25 at the JW Marriot Camelback Inn Resort and Spa, more than a 1000 pet lovers and philanthropists will be treated to luxury in an effort to support the lifesaving work of AHS.

A silent auction and a one of a kind fashion show starring adoptable pets headline the event which aims to raise more than $1.2 million this year. Money raised during the event fund important services like intensive care and trauma recovery, animal behavioral work to rescue and cruelty investigations.

[SPECIAL SECTION: Critter Corner]

Proceeds also help fund the AHS Pet Resource Center which helps keep pets in loving homes, supports pet owners during crisis and provides education for responsible pet ownership.

The event begins at 11 a.m. with a silent auction and ends at 2:30 p.m. with an exclusive VIP after-party. Admission is $220 per ticket and $320 for VIP. Tables of 10 are available from $2,200-10,000.

3TV anchors Heather Moore and Brandon Lee will emcee the event.

For more information, visit azhumane.org

