20th annual Compassion with Fashion Show benefits the Arizona Humane Society

Phoenix mom claims she was sexually assaulted by cable technician
Police are investigating after a North Phoenix mom reported she was sexually assaulted by a technician from her cable service provider.More >
Dirty Dining Feb. 16: Popular sports bar hit with 5 health code violations
Every week, CBS 5 News is sent a list of restaurants that have been recently inspected by Maricopa County's Environmental Services Department. CBS 5 News selects restaurants with some of the highest number of "risk factors." According to health inspectors, risk factors are considered major health code violations.More >
Maricopa Mugs: February Arrest Photos Volume 3
Click to see dozens of mug shots of people arrested in Maricopa County this week.More >
Police: Chandler man arrested for putting little boy in refrigerator
A Chandler man was arrested for allegedly putting a little boy in a refrigerator. Francisco Alfredo Cardenas, 22, faces charges of child abuse, aggravated assault and imprisonment.More >
Police: Man stabbed with scissors when found in 'compromising situation'
A man is hospitalized after being stabbed with scissors when he was found in what Prescott Valley police described as a "compromising situation" with the ex-girlfriend of a suspect arrested in the case.More >
Ex-cheerleading coach pleads guilty to attempted molestation
A former cheerleading coach who was accused of sexually abusing two girls has pleaded guilty to reduced charges.More >
3-year-old boy found unresponsive in pool in Queen Creek
A 3-year-old boy was found unresponsive in a pool in an unincorporated area of Queen Creek on Saturday.More >
Remembering Allison Feldman 3 years after her murder; case remains unsolved
Loved ones of a murdered Scottsdale woman are spending Saturday remembering her and making sure her unsolved case stays in the public eye. Allison Feldman, a 31-year-old medical sales rep, was murdered in her south Scottsdale home on Feb. 17, 2015. There's still no suspect in custody.More >
Bodies of twin babies found abandoned in a suitcase
The bodies of two newborn baby twins were found abandoned in a suitcase in a roadside ditch Friday afternoon.More >
Dog food recalled over concerns about euthanasia drug
The J.M. Smucker Co. is withdrawing some shipments of dog food amid reports that it could be tainted with traces of a drug used to euthanize animals.More >
Man arrested for feeding cocaine and whiskey to goat
Footage from the January 2 incident shows Palomares-Guzman holding the goat’s horns while a second male suspect inserted cocaine into the goat’s nostril.More >
20th annual Compassion with Fashion Show benefits the Arizona Humane Society
Rescues animals are hitting the runway at the 20th annual "Compassion With Fashion XX," benefitting the Arizona Humane Society (AHS).More >
Couple facing charges after police seize 150+ animals from Phoenix pet facility
Phoenix police served a search warrant at a pet boarding facility Thursday morning, seizing numerous animals from the business.More >
49 animals removed from Phoenix boarding facility
The Arizona Humane Society said Monday that their technicians removed 49 animals from a boarding facility in Phoenix.More >
Knowing the signs of dog flu
Dog flu is a highly contagious respiratory illness that can be passed from dog to dog and sometimes cats.More >
Perfect weather this weekend, but chilly temps ahead
We'll have weather that's just about perfect this weekend. But there is some chilly weather right around the corner. Ashlee DeMartino has the forecast/More >
VIDEO: Woman says she was sexually assaulted by cable technician
Police are investigating after a North Phoenix mom reported she was sexually assaulted by a technician from her cable service provider.More >
VIDEO: An 84-year-old woman was left bruised after an encounter with Mesa PD
Mesa police are trying to explain why an 84-year-old woman was left bruised after an encounter with officers. Full story: http://bit.ly/2ByCzIwMore >
VIDEO: Hoping for break in Allison Feldman murder case
Saturday marks three years since the murder of Allison Feldman. Her family held a vigil in Scottsdale.More >
VIDEO: Demonstrator hit by gas round in viral video seeks fresh start
Our cameras caught this moment when one man, Joshua Cobin, was brought to the ground by a below-the-belt shot.More >
VIDEO: Sports bar in Gilbert hit with 5 health code violations
Food debris left on a deli slicer. Food kept past its discard date. Not all Valley restauants keep a clean kitchen. Here's this weeks all new Dirty Dining report.More >