Winter storm brings wind, snow and cold to Arizona

Arizona's Family Weather Blog
5 Instagram accounts to follow for Arizona beauty
5 Instagram accounts to follow for Arizona beauty

There are about 800 million Instagram accounts out there showing pictures of everything under the sun - and even beyond. But if you live in Arizona and the Valley of the Sun, here's a few Instagram accounts I think you may dig!
My coworker's lemons are huge
My coworker's lemons are huge

He has around 50 lemons on his tree and about 15 of them are jumbo sized.
Valentine’s climatology – Love is in the air!
Love is in the air, as well as rain, snow, winds and cooler temperatures.More >
8 genius outdoor games on Amazon desert-dwellers will love
8 genius outdoor games on Amazon desert-dwellers will love

With sunny skies and warm afternoons that feel incredible this time of the year in the Valley of the Sun, it's no wonder why Phoenicians and snowbirds alike want to spend every free moment basking in Mother Nature's splendor.
Dry winter sparks governor's wildfire season concerns
Dry winter sparks governor's wildfire season concerns

You don't have to be a meteorologist to know how painfully dry it has been in Phoenix and in the state. Flagstaff has seen the second driest winter in recorded history and no major storms are on the horizon.
Don't get stuck on a mountain: 4 Phoenix trails notorious for rescues
There’s no argument that the lack of cold winter weather has many people flocking to Valley area mountain trails.More >
Ways to stay cool at outdoor events
Ways to stay cool at outdoor events

With the heat kicking in so early this year, we all forget how easy it is to get dehydrated, overheated or even sunburned.
The PGA's weatherman helps keep golfers & spectators safe
The PGA's weatherman helps keep golfers & spectators safe

Most of the time, his office is a small construction trailer, where he can track the radar, winds, temperatures and other weather information.
Moon madness! 'Super blue blood moon' stuns over morning sky
Space started 2018 off with a bang as a moon smorgasbord filled the last day of this month.More >
The problem with Payson
The problem with Payson

Payson is one of the most beautiful spots in the state. In fact, geographically, it's right in the center, and that's why some call it the "heart of Arizona." But I regularly field phone calls and emails from people in Payson.
Avoid the shock In Phoenix
Avoid the shock In Phoenix

Are your clothes sticking to you? Have you been zapped by a jolt of electricity lately? Paul Horton has tips on how to keep the static electricity down.
Phoenix mom claims she was sexually assaulted by cable technician
Phoenix mom claims she was sexually assaulted by cable technician

Police are investigating after a North Phoenix mom reported she was sexually assaulted by a technician from her cable service provider.
Dirty Dining Feb. 16: Popular sports bar hit with 5 health code violations
Dirty Dining Feb. 16: Popular sports bar hit with 5 health code violations

Every week, CBS 5 News is sent a list of restaurants that have been recently inspected by Maricopa County's Environmental Services Department. CBS 5 News selects restaurants with some of the highest number of "risk factors." According to health inspectors, risk factors are considered major health code violations.
Maricopa Mugs: February Arrest Photos Volume 3
Maricopa Mugs: February Arrest Photos Volume 3

Click to see dozens of mug shots of people arrested in Maricopa County this week.
Police: Chandler man arrested for putting little boy in refrigerator
Police: Chandler man arrested for putting little boy in refrigerator

A Chandler man was arrested for allegedly putting a little boy in a refrigerator. Francisco Alfredo Cardenas, 22, faces charges of child abuse, aggravated assault and imprisonment.
Police: Man stabbed with scissors when found in 'compromising situation'
Police: Man stabbed with scissors when found in 'compromising situation'

A man is hospitalized after being stabbed with scissors when he was found in what Prescott Valley police described as a "compromising situation" with the ex-girlfriend of a suspect arrested in the case.
Ex-cheerleading coach pleads guilty to attempted molestation
Ex-cheerleading coach pleads guilty to attempted molestation

A former cheerleading coach who was accused of sexually abusing two girls has pleaded guilty to reduced charges.
3-year-old boy found unresponsive in pool in Queen Creek
3-year-old boy found unresponsive in pool in Queen Creek

A 3-year-old boy was found unresponsive in a pool in an unincorporated area of Queen Creek on Saturday.
Remembering Allison Feldman 3 years after her murder; case remains unsolved
Remembering Allison Feldman 3 years after her murder; case remains unsolved

Loved ones of a murdered Scottsdale woman are spending Saturday remembering her and making sure her unsolved case stays in the public eye. Allison Feldman, a 31-year-old medical sales rep, was murdered in her south Scottsdale home on Feb. 17, 2015. There's still no suspect in custody.
Bodies of twin babies found abandoned in a suitcase
Bodies of twin babies found abandoned in a suitcase

The bodies of two newborn baby twins were found abandoned in a suitcase in a roadside ditch Friday afternoon.
Dog food recalled over concerns about euthanasia drug
Dog food recalled over concerns about euthanasia drug

The J.M. Smucker Co. is withdrawing some shipments of dog food amid reports that it could be tainted with traces of a drug used to euthanize animals.
Man arrested for feeding cocaine and whiskey to goat
Man arrested for feeding cocaine and whiskey to goat

Footage from the January 2 incident shows Palomares-Guzman holding the goat's horns while a second male suspect inserted cocaine into the goat's nostril.
Perfect weather this weekend, but chilly temps ahead
Perfect weather this weekend, but chilly temps ahead

We'll have weather that's just about perfect this weekend. But there is some chilly weather right around the corner. Ashlee DeMartino has the forecast
VIDEO: Woman says she was sexually assaulted by cable technician
VIDEO: Woman says she was sexually assaulted by cable technician

Police are investigating after a North Phoenix mom reported she was sexually assaulted by a technician from her cable service provider.
VIDEO: An 84-year-old woman was left bruised after an encounter with Mesa PD
VIDEO: An 84-year-old woman was left bruised after an encounter with Mesa PD

Mesa police are trying to explain why an 84-year-old woman was left bruised after an encounter with officers.
VIDEO: Hoping for break in Allison Feldman murder case
VIDEO: Hoping for break in Allison Feldman murder case

Saturday marks three years since the murder of Allison Feldman. Her family held a vigil in Scottsdale.
VIDEO: Demonstrator hit by gas round in viral video seeks fresh start
Our cameras caught this moment when one man, Joshua Cobin, was brought to the ground by a below-the-belt shot.More >
VIDEO: Sports bar in Gilbert hit with 5 health code violations
VIDEO: Sports bar in Gilbert hit with 5 health code violations

Food debris left on a deli slicer. Food kept past its discard date. Not all Valley restauants keep a clean kitchen. Here's this weeks all new Dirty Dining report.