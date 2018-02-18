Winter storm brings wind, snow and cold to Arizona

A winter storm will bring high winds, mountain snow and potentially the coldest temperatures of the season to Arizona.

A trough of low pressure dropping south into the state will begin to impact the region Sunday afternoon. Pressure gradients will tighten at the surface, so southwesterly winds will kick up in western and northern Arizona.

[READ MORE: Winter storm watch issued for northern Arizona]

Gusts of 40 to 55 mph are possible for these areas through Monday evening. Blowing dust in susceptible areas and difficult driving conditions for high profile vehicles will be likely. Wind Advisories have been issued for these areas starting at 2 p.m. Sunday.

Snow levels are expected to drop between 4000 and 5000 feet Monday. Reduced viability from blowing snow will be likely Monday through Tuesday morning. Roads will also be icy. Snowfall totals between Monday morning and Tuesday morning will range from 4 to 6 inches for Flagstaff, 1 to 3 inches for Williams, 2 to 4 inches for Show Low, 6 to 10 inches for Forest Lakes and 4 to 6 inches for Pinetop. Winter Weather Advisories and Winter Storm Warnings are in effect starting at 12 a.m. Monday.

The Valley has a 20 percent chance of showers Sunday night and Monday, otherwise, generally dry conditions are expected. The bigger impacts from this storm for Metro Phoenix will be wind gusts of 40 mph Monday, and a cold air mass that will settle into the area. This chill will bring daytime highs down to the 50s Tuesday afternoon, with morning lows in the 30s Tuesday and Wednesday morning.

This storm will be out of Arizona by Tuesday afternoon. Drying and warming will begin Wednesday and Thursday. Another storm may impact Arizona on Friday.

The forecast for Metro Phoenix today includes mostly sunny skies with a high of 72. There's a 20 percent chance of showers tonight with a low of 55.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.