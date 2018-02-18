DPS investigating wrong-way crash on Loop 202 in Chandler

One person was sent to the hospital following a wrong-way crash in Chandler Sunday morning, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

The incident took place just after 3:30 a.m. on eastbound Loop 202 San Tan near Dobson Road.

DPS officials say the crash involved two vehicles and at least one person suffered minor injuries.

The area was closed for a while before reopening just after 5 a.m.

Update: L-202 (Santan) westbound at Dobson: All lanes are clear after a crash. #phxtraffic pic.twitter.com/bl0me0V9RD — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) February 18, 2018

CLOSURE: L-202 (Santan) westbound at Dobson: Road is closed for a crash. #phxtraffic pic.twitter.com/s4qwWPGzcR — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) February 18, 2018

