DPS investigating wrong-way crash on Loop 202 in Chandler

(Source: ADOT) (Source: ADOT)
CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -

One person was sent to the hospital following a wrong-way crash in Chandler Sunday morning, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety. 

The incident took place just after 3:30 a.m. on eastbound Loop 202 San Tan near Dobson Road. 

DPS officials say the crash involved two vehicles and at least one person suffered minor injuries. 

[SPECIAL SECTION: Wrong-Way Drivers in Arizona]

The area was closed for a while before reopening just after 5 a.m. 

