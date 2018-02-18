Phoenix PD: 74-year-old woman reported missing

Authorities are asking for the public's help finding a 74-year-old woman reported missing Saturday in Phoenix, police said.

Thelma Jean Craig, was last seen near N. 55th Avenue and W. Palm Lane, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

Craig was reported missing around 1 p.m., police said.

Craig suffers from a medical condition that may cause her to appear confused or disoriented, police said.

Craig is 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighs about 140 pounds, has white hair and brown eyes. She was wearing an orange shirt, a red floral scarf and a tan skirt.

Anyone with information was asked to call Phoenix Police Department at 602-534-2121 or email phoenix.tip.ppd@phoenix.gov. The after hours number is 602-232-6141.

