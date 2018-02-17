Ex-security officer at Palo Verde Nuclear Plant pleads guilty to possessing child porn

A former security officer at the Palo Verde Nuclear Generating Station has pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography, according to Attorney General Mark Brnovich.

In 2016, the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office Cyber Crimes Unit arrested Ricardo Andres Talamante, 33, after an undercover investigation found child pornography on a laptop belonging to Talamante.

The videos had children ranging in age from 3 to 12 years old being sexually abused by adults.

Talamante is a former U.S. military reserve sergeant.

Talamante faces between 12 to 20 years in prison and will be placed on lifetime probation after he is released from prison.

Talamante’s sentencing is set for Friday, April 6.

