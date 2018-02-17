Raanta makes 39 saves, streaking Coyotes beat Oilers 1-0

Arizona Coyotes goaltender Antti Raanta (32) reaches out to catch the puck as it gets by Edmonton Oilers left wing Drake Caggiula (91) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Antti Raanta made 39 saves for his first shutout of the season and the Arizona Coyotes won their fourth straight, scoring on their first shot in a 1-0 victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday.

Raanta had his ninth career shutout, helping the Coyotes earn points for the fifth time in six games.

Cam Talbot made 31 saves for Edmonton. The Oilers have lost six in a row.

Talbot was pulled with under 90 seconds to play, but Edmonton could not send the game to overtime.

The Coyotes scored on their first shot of the game. Oliver Ekman-Larsson's shot caromed off teammate Christian Dvorak's skate at 3:26 of the first period.

The Oilers' best chance came midway through the third. Patrick Maroon's goal was overturned on a Coyotes' challenge for goaltender interference. Maroon tipped in Oscar Klefbom's shot, but replays appeared to show Maroon didn't allow Raanta full movement to be able to stop the puck.

Dvorak became the fourth player in Coyotes history to begin his career with consecutive 10-or more-goal seasons. Ekman-Larrson has four points in his last two games and 25 in 31 career games against Edmonton, the most against any opponent.

The two teams' respective penalty minutes leaders, Max Domi of Arizona and Zack Kassian of Edmonton, got into a shoving match in front of the Oilers bench in the second period.

Talbot made several key saves in the period, two on a late Arizona power play, to keep the Coyotes from extending their lead for the moment.

Raanta stopped a Ryan Strome shot with 14:33 left in the third period, then turned away Kassian's long attempt 23 seconds later. He stayed strong in goal even against an extra attacker in the closing seconds.

The Coyotes held Oilers star Connor McDavid, among the NHL leaders in points with 66, to two shots on goal.

NOTES: Oilers backup goalie Al Montoya was scratched after being injured in Friday's practice. The team recalled G Laurent Brossoit from Bakersfield of the AHL on an emergency basis and assigned D Keegan Lowe to Bakersfield. ... D Adam Larsson returned to the Oilers after missing the past eight games following the death of his father. He served four penalty minutes. ... Coyotes F Richard Panik returned to action after missing the past two games as a healthy scratch. C Zac Rinaldo was scratched for Arizona. ... Ekman-Larsson has 21 assists on the season, and has recorded 20 or more in six consecutive seasons. ... The Coyotes are 28-6-5 in their last 39 games against the Oilers.

UP NEXT

Oilers: At Colorado on Sunday night.

Coyotes: Host Calgary on Thursday night.

