Ash Fork man accused of striking man in head with bat during fight

A 31-year-old Ash Fork man is accused of hitting another man in the head with a baseball bat during a fight outside a bar.

Yavapai County sheriff's officials say the 50-year-old victim was in a medically induced coma after undergoing extensive surgery.

Stephen Garcia was jailed on suspicion of attempted homicide and other crimes alleging he bit another man, kicked a sheriff's deputy and a sheriff's vehicle's doors and spat on deputies.

The victim's identity wasn't released. Officials say his girlfriend allegedly was threatened by Garcia during an argument before the fight Friday evening.

Officials say a 911 caller reporting hearing a gunshot but that the noise was the sound of the aluminum bat striking the victim's head.

Online court records don't indicate whether Garcia has an attorney who could comment on the allegations.

