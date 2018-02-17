3-year-old boy found unresponsive in pool in Queen Creek

3-year-old boy found unresponsive in pool in Queen CreekPosted: Updated:
Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>
-
Phoenix mom claims she was sexually assaulted by cable technician
Phoenix mom claims she was sexually assaulted by cable technician
Police are investigating after a North Phoenix mom reported she was sexually assaulted by a technician from her cable service provider.More >
Police are investigating after a North Phoenix mom reported she was sexually assaulted by a technician from her cable service provider.More >
Grandmother bruised after encounter with Mesa police officers
Grandmother bruised after encounter with Mesa police officers
On Friday, Mesa police were trying to explain why an elderly woman was left badly bruised after an encounter with their officers.More >
On Friday, Mesa police were trying to explain why an elderly woman was left badly bruised after an encounter with their officers.More >
Bodies of twin babies found abandoned in a suitcase
Bodies of twin babies found abandoned in a suitcase
The bodies of two newborn baby twins were found abandoned in a suitcase in a roadside ditch Friday afternoon.More >
The bodies of two newborn baby twins were found abandoned in a suitcase in a roadside ditch Friday afternoon.More >
Dirty Dining Feb. 16: Popular sports bar hit with 5 health code violations
Dirty Dining Feb. 16: Popular sports bar hit with 5 health code violations
Every week, CBS 5 News is sent a list of restaurants that have been recently inspected by Maricopa County's Environmental Services Department. CBS 5 News selects restaurants with some of the highest number of "risk factors." According to health inspectors, risk factors are considered major health code violations.More >
Every week, CBS 5 News is sent a list of restaurants that have been recently inspected by Maricopa County's Environmental Services Department. CBS 5 News selects restaurants with some of the highest number of "risk factors." According to health inspectors, risk factors are considered major health code violations.More >
The miracle story of Bobby Taylor
The miracle story of Bobby Taylor
Several decades ago a baby was dropped off at the old St. Anthony Hospital, long before there were Safe Haven Laws. Because this child had so many medical conditions, doctors didn't believe he would live to the age of one. But he did.More >
Several decades ago a baby was dropped off at the old St. Anthony Hospital, long before there were Safe Haven Laws. Because this child had so many medical conditions, doctors didn't believe he would live to the age of one. But he did.More >
Josh Gad makes emotional promise after friend's son killed in Florida school shooting
Josh Gad makes emotional promise after friend's son killed in Florida school shootingActor Josh Gad is vowing to take action after one of his friend's children was killed in the Florida high school shooting that left 17 people dead on Wednesday.More >Actor Josh Gad is vowing to take action after one of his friend's children was killed in the Florida high school shooting that left 17 people dead on Wednesday.More >
Upstate teacher arrested on sex offenses after deputies say she was caught in vehicle with student partially undressed
Upstate teacher arrested on sex offenses after deputies say she was caught in vehicle with student partially undressed
Deputies said a Greenville County teacher has been charged with two counts of sexual battery with a student between 16-17 years of age and false information to police.More >
Deputies said a Greenville County teacher has been charged with two counts of sexual battery with a student between 16-17 years of age and false information to police.More >
Phoenix PD: Missing 2-year-old girl found, non-custodial parents arrested
Phoenix PD: Missing 2-year-old girl found, non-custodial parents arrested
Police announced Friday evening that a 2-year-old girl who was reported missing on Wednesday was found safe in Las Vegas.More >
Police announced Friday evening that a 2-year-old girl who was reported missing on Wednesday was found safe in Las Vegas.More >
Ex-cheerleading coach pleads guilty to attempted molestation
Ex-cheerleading coach pleads guilty to attempted molestation
A former cheerleading coach who was accused of sexually abusing two girls has pleaded guilty to reduced charges.More >
A former cheerleading coach who was accused of sexually abusing two girls has pleaded guilty to reduced charges.More >
The FBI, CIA and NSA say American citizens shouldn't use these phones
The FBI, CIA and NSA say American citizens shouldn't use these phones
Top officials from the CIA, NSA, FBI and the Defense Intelligence Agency testified in front of the Senate Intelligence Committee on Tuesday that the Chinese smartphone makers posed a security threat to American customers.More >
Top officials from the CIA, NSA, FBI and the Defense Intelligence Agency testified in front of the Senate Intelligence Committee on Tuesday that the Chinese smartphone makers posed a security threat to American customers.More >
Phoenix police looking for suspects caught on camera installing ATM card skimmer
Phoenix police looking for suspects caught on camera installing ATM card skimmer
Police looking for two people who were caught on camera installing an ATM skimmer at a Phoenix convenience store last month.More >
Police looking for two people who were caught on camera installing an ATM skimmer at a Phoenix convenience store last month.More >
Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>
VIDEO: Woman says she was sexually assaulted by cable technician
VIDEO: Woman says she was sexually assaulted by cable technician
Police are investigating after a North Phoenix mom reported she was sexually assaulted by a technician from her cable service provider.More >
Police are investigating after a North Phoenix mom reported she was sexually assaulted by a technician from her cable service provider.More >
'A true miracle': Bobby Taylor defies doctors, celebrates 50th birthday
'A true miracle': Bobby Taylor defies doctors, celebrates 50th birthday
On the day WAVE 3 News met with Bobby Taylor, his 50th birthday was being celebrated -- a birthday that was never expected.More >
On the day WAVE 3 News met with Bobby Taylor, his 50th birthday was being celebrated -- a birthday that was never expected.More >
VIDEO: Sports bar in Gilbert hit with 5 health code violations
VIDEO: Sports bar in Gilbert hit with 5 health code violations
Food debris left on a deli slicer. Food kept past its discard date. Not all Valley restauants keep a clean kitchen. Here's this weeks all new Dirty Dining report.More >
VIDEO: AZ Humane Society busy after taking in 165 neglected pets from boarding facility
VIDEO: AZ Humane Society busy after taking in 165 neglected pets from boarding facility
It was a busy day for the Arizona Humane Society Friday, after taking in 165 neglected pets rescued from a boarding facility.More >
It was a busy day for the Arizona Humane Society Friday, after taking in 165 neglected pets rescued from a boarding facility.More >
Another storm brings cooler temps to Arizona
Another storm brings cooler temps to Arizona
Saturday's forecast for Metro Phoenix includes early morning patchy fog, followed by mostly to partly sunny skies and light winds. The forecast high is 72.More >
Saturday's forecast for Metro Phoenix includes early morning patchy fog, followed by mostly to partly sunny skies and light winds. The forecast high is 72.More >
VIDEO: Suspects caught on camera installing ATM card skimmer
VIDEO: Suspects caught on camera installing ATM card skimmer
Police are searching for two people who were caught on camera installing an ATM skimmer at a Phoenix convenience store last month.More >
Police are searching for two people who were caught on camera installing an ATM skimmer at a Phoenix convenience store last month.More >