3-year-old boy found unresponsive in pool in Queen Creek

A 3-year-old boy was found unresponsive in a pool in an unincorporated area of Queen Creek on Saturday.

The incident was reported near S. 174th Street and E. Happy Road.

The boy was rushed to a hospital. His condition is unknown.

No additional information was immediately available.

