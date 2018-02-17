3-year-old boy found unresponsive in pool in Queen Creek

A 3-year-old boy was found unresponsive in a pool in an unincorporated area of Queen Creek on Saturday.

The incident was reported near S. 174th Street and E. Happy Road.

The boy was rushed to a hospital. His condition is unknown.

No additional information was immediately available.

Fire crews responded to a reported drowning in the 19000 block of east Happy Rd in unincorporated Maricopa County. A 3 year-old male was found in a pool. CPR was initiated. He is unresponsive & transported to the hospital. — Queen Creek official (@TOQC_official) February 17, 2018

