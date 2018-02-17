Silent Witness: Suspects wanted in 2 Circle K robberies

Phoenix police are looking for three men wanted in two separate robberies at Circle K stores.

The first Circle K hit was at 19th Street and Van Buren in the early morning hours of Dec. 22, 2017.

In the surveillance video, you can see the suspect tipping over a mop bucket full of water. He then runs behind the counter, grabs some cigarettes, then takes off.

The suspect is described as a white man, 20 to 30 years old, about 6 feet tall and 170 pounds. He had brown hair and a beard.

The second Circle K hit that same morning was near 35th Avenue and I-10.

The suspects could be seen in the video smiling and laughing the whole time. One suspect stole food, and the other grabbed cigarettes.

Anyone with any information about these cases is asked to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

Calls can be made anonymously and callers might be eligible for a cash reward.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.