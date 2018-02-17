Remembering Allison Feldman 3 years after her murder; case remains unsolved

Police said the case is "very much an active investigation." (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Loved ones of a murdered Scottsdale woman are spending Saturday remembering her and making sure her unsolved case stays in the public eye.

Allison Feldman, a 31-year-old medical sales rep, was found murdered in her south Scottsdale home on Feb. 17, 2015.

There's still no suspect in custody.

Feldman's family organized a vigil for Saturday evening in remembrance of her.

The vigil is set for 7 p.m. at the Scottsdale courthouse.

Feldman's family members say they continue to share her story in hopes someone will have the key piece of information that breaks the case.

"Somebody may think of something. It’s been a while and so they didn’t realize the piece of data that they thought wasn't important at the time but may be now, they may think of something that’s important to the case," said Feldman's dad, Harley Feldman.

"It's frustrating to not have to have something especially have some evidence in hand that we have and to not be able to match it up with somebody," Det. John Heinzelman with the Scottsdale Police Department has said.

Officers collected 433 pieces of evidence from the scene the day Feldman's body was found, including her killer's DNA.

"We are still actively working it as if it just happened yesterday," says Heinzelman.

"We want him caught," Feldman's father has said. "We just don't like the fact that he's free and she's not. We don't like the fact that he could do this to somebody else."

Anyone with information related to this case is asked to contact the Scottsdale Police Department at 480-312-5000 or call Silent Witness at either 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 1-800-343-TIPS (8477). Spanish speakers may call 480-TESTIGO (837-8446). (Click or tap phone number to call from this story on your mobile device.)

