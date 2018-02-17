Police: Man stabbed with scissors when found in 'compromising situation'

A man is hospitalized after being stabbed with scissors when he was found in what Prescott Valley police described as a "compromising situation" with the ex-girlfriend of a suspect arrested in the case.

Police say 43-year-old Micah Shane Wilson was located and arrested Tuesday on suspicion of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and other crimes in connection with the Sunday incident.

Police say the victim was stabbed in the back during a fight in woman's residence and suffered a punctured lung and fractured ribs.

Wilson remained in jail Friday. Online court records don't show that he has an attorney who could comment on the allegations.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

© 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.