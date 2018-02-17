Winter storm watch issued for northern Arizona

A winter storm watch has been issued for northern Arizona beginning Sunday night.

Moderate snow and high winds could create blizzard conditions, according to the National Weather Service. 

Snow levels will drop Monday between 4000 and 5000 feet. As of this update, Flagstaff and Alpine may get three to five inches of snow. While Show Low and Williams may get one to three inches of snow, with the North Rim of Grand Canyon seeing one to three inches.

