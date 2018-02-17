Winter storm watch issued for northern Arizona

A winter storm watch has been issued for northern Arizona beginning Sunday night.

Moderate snow and high winds could create blizzard conditions, according to the National Weather Service.

Snow levels will drop Monday between 4000 and 5000 feet. As of this update, Flagstaff and Alpine may get three to five inches of snow. While Show Low and Williams may get one to three inches of snow, with the North Rim of Grand Canyon seeing one to three inches.

Winter Storm Watch issued for northern and eastern Arizona beginning Sunday night. Moderate snow coupled with very high winds will potentially bring blizzard conditions to parts of AZ. #azfamily pic.twitter.com/objKR3vtzQ — Royal Norman (@royalnorman) February 17, 2018

Look for fair weather on Saturday before the next storm system moves across northern AZ from Sunday into Tuesday. Impacts include strong winds and the potential for accumulating snow. Check back for updates. #azwx pic.twitter.com/qE2TVyFXz4 — NWS Flagstaff (@NWSFlagstaff) February 16, 2018

