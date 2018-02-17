Fatal crash closes Mesa intersection

Posted: Updated:
By Laura Lollman, Content Producer
Connect
(Source: 3TV/CBS 5) (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -

Mesa police are investigating a fatal accident involving two vehicles near Recker and Brown roads

Police say northbound Recker Road is closed at Brown Road.

Det. Nik Rasheta with Mesa police said it is early in the investigation but impairment is not suspected at this time. 

No other details were immediately released.

Stay with azfamily.com for updates on this developing story.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.