Now is the time to start planting your garden

Dave 'Garden Guy' Owens says that if you want a beautiful summer garden, now is the time to start planting. Here is Garden Guy's list of what to plant in your garden now.

Flowers

  • Vincas
  • Sunflowers
  • Marigolds
  • Geraniums

Seeds 

  • Cantaloupe 
  • Watermelon
  • Corn
  • Squash
  • Beans
  • Cucumber

Vegetables and Herbs 

  • Peppers
  • Tomatoes
  • Eggplants
  • Rosemary
  • Sage
  • Oregano
  • Swiss chard

Trees 

  • Citrus
  • Pomegranate
  • Fig
  • Bay 

