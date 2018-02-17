Another storm expected to impact Arizona

A big drop in temperatures is expected next week as a storm system dives south towards Arizona.

This trough of low pressure will begin to impact the state Sunday, starting with breezy southwesterly winds. Gusts will peak Monday, with Valley winds hitting speeds of 25 to 30 mph, and mountain winds of 45 to 55 mph.

Snow levels will drop Monday between 4000 and 5000 feet. As of this update, Flagstaff may see 3 to 5 inches of snow, Williams and the North Rim of the Grand Canyon may get 1 to 3 inches of snow and places like Show Low may seeing 3 to 5 inches and Alpine seeing 1 to 3 inches.

In the Valley, there's a slight chance of showers starting Sunday night and continuing through Monday.

A colder air mass will settle into Arizona starting Monday. Metro Phoenix will see highs in the low 70s Saturday and Sunday, with around 62 Monday, 59 Tuesday and the low to mid 60s Wednesday and Thursday.

Saturday's forecast for Metro Phoenix includes early morning patchy fog, followed by mostly to partly sunny skies and light winds. The forecast high is 72.

