Police investigate officer-involved shooting in west Phoenix

Officers are investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred Friday night in west Phoenix, police said.

The shooting was reported just before 11 p.m. near 89th Avenue and McDowell Road.

No officers were injured, according to Phoenix Police Department.

Police said a search for suspects was underway.

No additional information was immediately available.

