Police investigate officer-involved shooting in west Phoenix

Police investigate officer-involved shooting in west PhoenixPosted: Updated:
Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>
-
Josh Gad makes emotional promise after friend's son killed in Florida school shooting
Josh Gad makes emotional promise after friend's son killed in Florida school shootingActor Josh Gad is vowing to take action after one of his friend's children was killed in the Florida high school shooting that left 17 people dead on Wednesday.More >Actor Josh Gad is vowing to take action after one of his friend's children was killed in the Florida high school shooting that left 17 people dead on Wednesday.More >
Phoenix mom claims she was sexually assaulted by cable technician
Phoenix mom claims she was sexually assaulted by cable technician
Police are investigating after a North Phoenix mom reported she was sexually assaulted by a technician from her cable service provider.More >
Police are investigating after a North Phoenix mom reported she was sexually assaulted by a technician from her cable service provider.More >
The miracle story of Bobby Taylor
The miracle story of Bobby Taylor
Several decades ago a baby was dropped off at the old St. Anthony Hospital, long before there were Safe Haven Laws. Because this child had so many medical conditions, doctors didn't believe he would live to the age of one. But he did.More >
Several decades ago a baby was dropped off at the old St. Anthony Hospital, long before there were Safe Haven Laws. Because this child had so many medical conditions, doctors didn't believe he would live to the age of one. But he did.More >
Grandmother bruised after encounter with Mesa police officers
Grandmother bruised after encounter with Mesa police officers
On Friday, Mesa police were trying to explain why an elderly woman was left badly bruised after an encounter with their officers.More >
On Friday, Mesa police were trying to explain why an elderly woman was left badly bruised after an encounter with their officers.More >
The FBI, CIA and NSA say American citizens shouldn't use these phones
The FBI, CIA and NSA say American citizens shouldn't use these phones
Top officials from the CIA, NSA, FBI and the Defense Intelligence Agency testified in front of the Senate Intelligence Committee on Tuesday that the Chinese smartphone makers posed a security threat to American customers.More >
Top officials from the CIA, NSA, FBI and the Defense Intelligence Agency testified in front of the Senate Intelligence Committee on Tuesday that the Chinese smartphone makers posed a security threat to American customers.More >
SLIDESHOW: Multiple Arizona hotels rated among nation’s top
SLIDESHOW: Multiple Arizona hotels rated among nation’s top
TripAdvisor has named several hotels throughout the state as being some of the best in the country on their annual Travelers’ Choice Awards list.More >
TripAdvisor has named several hotels throughout the state as being some of the best in the country on their annual Travelers’ Choice Awards list.More >
Police investigate officer-involved shooting in west Phoenix
Police investigate officer-involved shooting in west Phoenix
Officers are investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred Friday night in west Phoenix, police said.More >
Officers are investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred Friday night in west Phoenix, police said.More >
Phoenix police looking for suspects caught on camera installing ATM card skimmer
Phoenix police looking for suspects caught on camera installing ATM card skimmer
Police looking for two people who were caught on camera installing an ATM skimmer at a Phoenix convenience store last month.More >
Police looking for two people who were caught on camera installing an ATM skimmer at a Phoenix convenience store last month.More >
Dirty Dining Feb. 16: Popular sports bar hit with 5 health code violations
Dirty Dining Feb. 16: Popular sports bar hit with 5 health code violations
Every week, CBS 5 News is sent a list of restaurants that have been recently inspected by Maricopa County's Environmental Services Department. CBS 5 News selects restaurants with some of the highest number of "risk factors." According to health inspectors, risk factors are considered major health code violations.More >
Every week, CBS 5 News is sent a list of restaurants that have been recently inspected by Maricopa County's Environmental Services Department. CBS 5 News selects restaurants with some of the highest number of "risk factors." According to health inspectors, risk factors are considered major health code violations.More >
Upstate teacher arrested on sex offenses after deputies say she was caught in vehicle with student partially undressed
Upstate teacher arrested on sex offenses after deputies say she was caught in vehicle with student partially undressed
Deputies said a Greenville County teacher has been charged with two counts of sexual battery with a student between 16-17 years of age and false information to police.More >
Deputies said a Greenville County teacher has been charged with two counts of sexual battery with a student between 16-17 years of age and false information to police.More >
Glendale PD: Homicide suspect turned himself in after seeing his face in the media
Glendale PD: Homicide suspect turned himself in after seeing his face in the media
Glendale police said Friday afternoon that a suspect in a homicide from Monday turned himself in after seeing his face in the media.More >
Glendale police said Friday afternoon that a suspect in a homicide from Monday turned himself in after seeing his face in the media.More >
Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>
'A true miracle': Bobby Taylor defies doctors, celebrates 50th birthday
'A true miracle': Bobby Taylor defies doctors, celebrates 50th birthday
On the day WAVE 3 News met with Bobby Taylor, his 50th birthday was being celebrated -- a birthday that was never expected.More >
On the day WAVE 3 News met with Bobby Taylor, his 50th birthday was being celebrated -- a birthday that was never expected.More >