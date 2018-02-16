Grandmother bruised after encounter with Mesa police officers

On Friday, Mesa police were trying to explain why an elderly woman was left badly bruised after an encounter with their officers.

The 84-year-old woman's family took pictures of her bruises in the hospital.

Officers were at her home looking for a suicidal man on Wednesday. When she answered the door, she first complied with their commands but then became confused and tried to go back inside.

The woman, who is a grandmother, ended up on the ground.

The officers say they were just trying to keep her out of harms way and away from the man with a gun they were looking for.

The family posted a video of her online.

"The guy threw me down on the ground on the asphalt. Can you believe they did that to me," she said.

Mesa PD has launched an internal review to see whether the officers acted appropriately.

In a statement, Mesa police said:

These situations are fluid and can pose a risk for anyone involved.

Rest assured we are dedicated to the safety of everyone in our community.

