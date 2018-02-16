Phoenix mom claims she was sexually assaulted by cable technician

Police are investigating after a north Phoenix mom reported she was sexually assaulted by a technician from her cable service provider.

“Tamara” says she had requested a technician from Cox Communications to fix an issue with her television. She says the worker responded to her home February 7 as scheduled. After performing that task, Tamara says the worker offered to upgrade her internet modem.

Tamara says she watched him do so as she was sitting on the couch in the middle of a call with Cox billing.

“When he finished hooking up the hardware he literally sat right up against me and I thought that that was very strange,” says Tamara. “He was making comments, said my nails were really pretty, and I just tried to discourage the conversation.”

Tamara says the situation became even more uncomfortable.

“He offered a couple of times for sure, maybe even three times, to give me a foot massage which was just so bizarre,” says Tamara.

Once she ended the call with billing, Tamara says she walked the tech to the door. That’s when she says he put his hands on her.

“In a split second he grabbed me and kissed me on the mouth and put my hand on his genitals,” says Tamara. “I pushed him, 'ok you have to go now,' and out the door he went and I shut the door.”

Tamara called Cox Communications to make a complaint. Cox says it is has begun an internal investigation, and the technician is employed by a contractor called Cab Comm which is based out of Georgia.

The head of Cab Comm human resources says the technician has been pulled from the field until pending the results of their own internal investigation. Cab Comm says it has not been contacted by Phoenix Police.

Tamara says she’s frustrated police have not provided any updates on her case, and she wants others to beware who they let in their home. She says she has hired a lawyer who has filed a complaint with the Arizona Attorney General’s Office.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.