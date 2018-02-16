Parker PD: High school student arrested after shotgun found in truck on campus

On Friday, the Parker Police Department investigated a student who was reportedly making threats to buy an AR-15 rifle.

During the course of the investigation, the student admitted having a shotgun in his truck.

Police say the weapon was not loaded and was locked inside the vehicle.

The student was arrested and booked into La Paz County Jail for misconduct involving weapons and possessing a deadly weapon on school grounds.

