Prescott's 'Space Cowboy' has the largest meteorite collection in the world

Prescott's 'Space Cowboy' has the largest meteorite collection in the worldPosted: Updated:
Police: Chandler man arrested for putting little boy in refrigerator
A Chandler man was arrested for allegedly putting a little boy in a refrigerator. Francisco Alfredo Cardenas, 22, faces charges of child abuse, aggravated assault and imprisonment.
Phoenix police looking for suspects caught on camera installing ATM card skimmer
Police looking for two people who were caught on camera installing an ATM skimmer at a Phoenix convenience store last month.
Student at a Scottsdale high school arrested for having gun in his car
Police say a student at a Scottsdale high school has been arrested for having a gun in his car. Justin Perotti, 18, is a student at Chaparral High School.
The FBI, CIA and NSA say American citizens shouldn't use these phones
Top officials from the CIA, NSA, FBI and the Defense Intelligence Agency testified in front of the Senate Intelligence Committee on Tuesday that the Chinese smartphone makers posed a security threat to American customers.
Airline employee saves teens from predator by 'trusting her gut instincts'
Airline employee Denice Miracle is credited with saving two teenage girls from a human trafficking plot. She said she first noticed something was wrong when the girls approached the check-in counter with their bags -- but no ID.
FBI says it didn't act on tip about Parkland shooter
The FBI failed to act on a tip about Nikolas Cruz, the confessed shooter in the Parkland, Florida, school massacre, the bureau said in a statement on Friday.
Maricopa County Attorney: No charges for school officials in Hamilton High hazing case
Maricopa County Attorney Bill Montgomery held a press conference Wednesday morning on the current investigation into the hazing reported on the football team at Hamilton High School in Chandler early last year. Montgomery said there is not enough evidence to charge the principal, athletic director or head football coach with any crime related to not reporting the alleged abuse.
Mother gives update on woman who gouged out eyes behind Anderson Co. church
The mother of an Upstate woman who gouged out her eyes behind an Anderson County church said the 20-year-old is now recovering and adjusting to being blind.
Phoenix homeowners struggle with HOA request to paint homes
Some Valley homeowners are getting hit with an unexpected expense.
The miracle story of Bobby Taylor
Several decades ago a baby was dropped off at the old St. Anthony Hospital, long before there were Safe Haven Laws. Because this child had so many medical conditions, doctors didn't believe he would live to the age of one. But he did.
3 On Your Side
Goodyear homeowner taken for $2,500 in 'door-to-door' scam
If someone knocks on your door out of the clear blue and says they can fix a leaky roof, trim your trees or do any kind of handyman work, then close your door.
Ashlee DeMartino is excited to finally be back in her hometown of Phoenix.
Click to learn more about Ashlee.
Ashlee DeMartino
Weekend Weather Anchor
An award-winning journalist, Ashlee has worn many hats in her career, one-woman-band, executive producer, anchor, reporter and morning traffic reporter. However, her main focus and passion is weather.
As a Weather Anchor Ashlee has seen the power and destruction of mother-nature up close and personal, reporting on ravaging wildfires, devastating floods, 100 car pile ups in the fog and the rare snow and ice storm on the Las Vegas Strip.
Ashlee graduated from Arizona State University’s Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and is currently enrolled at Mississippi State University in the Geosciences program finishing her degree in Meteorology.
Fun Facts About Ashlee
- Former Arizona Cardinals Cheerleader
- Worked for Mattel as Barbie
- Dancing with the Las Vegas Stars Champion
- World Traveler
- Wine and Chocolate connoisseur…never met a carb she didn’t like
- Cat named Tino
Arizona native on the pole at the Daytona 500
Arizona native Alex Bowman will start on the pole at Nascar's biggest spectacle. The 24-year-old from Tucson ran the fastest qualifying lap with a posted speed of 195.44 mph.
Grandmother bruised after encounter with Mesa police officers
On Friday, Mesa police were trying to explain why an elderly woman was left badly bruised after an encounter with their officers.
3 On Your Side
Alert: Hack-proof hotel keys
Dorinda Purvis has a lot to keep track of when she travels. One thing she's glad she doesn't have to worry about losing anymore? Her hotel key.
Parker PD: High school student arrested after shotgun found in truck on campus
On Friday, the Parker Police Department investigated a student who was reportedly making threats to buy an AR-15 rifle.
VIDEO: Valentine's Day doggie-door bandits in Peoria
New video of a Valentine's Day burglary. These crooks didn't realize they were on camera the whole time.
VIDEO: Police seize numerous animals from boarding kennel
Police Thursday seized numerous animals from a Phoenix boarding kennel.
VIDEO: Police looking for suspects caught on camera installing ATM card skimmer
Police are looking for two people who were caught on camera installing an ATM skimmer at a Phoenix convenience store last month.
VIDEO: Homeowner taken for $2,500 in 'door-to-door' scam
A Goodyear homeowner says she's learned a valuable lesson, and she doesn't want you to be scammed like she was.
Mother gives update on woman who gouged out eyes behind Anderson Co. church
Mother gives update on woman who gouged out eyes behind Anderson Co. church. (2/15/18)
'A true miracle': Bobby Taylor defies doctors, celebrates 50th birthday
On the day WAVE 3 News met with Bobby Taylor, his 50th birthday was being celebrated -- a birthday that was never expected.
