What is Arizona doing about gun control?

Arizona received an “F” from the Law Center to Prevent Gun Violence, which says the state has “little in the way of common sense gun policy.” (Source: Tynin Fries/Cronkite News)

By Tatum Smith and Nicole Gimpl, Cronkite News

PHOENIX (Cronkite) – This week’s deadly school shooting in Parkland, FL put the national debate about gun control back into the spotlight. But at least one Arizona lawmaker remained skeptical much would change in Arizona.

“I don’t think there’s much appetite for addressing that given our current state Legislature, but I think common sense gun safety reform is something that the vast majority of Arizonans support,” said state Sen. Sean Bowie, D-Phoenix.

The state’s conservative Legislature has not supported gun-control measures in previous sessions.

Robert W. Runcie, superintendent of the Broward County Public Schools, told the news media: “Now is the time for the country to have a real conversation on sensible gun controls in this country,” according to an article in The New York Times.

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey took to social media to express his condolences. The Arizona State Capitol flags were lowered to half-staff Thursday in honor of the 17 people killed and 14 injured.

[RELATED: Governor Ducey orders AZ flags at half-staff following Florida school shooting]

Flags at all state buildings will be lowered to half-staff until sunset, Monday, February 19th in honor and remembrance of the victims of the #Parkland shooting. Our prayers are with them and everyone impacted. — Doug Ducey (@dougducey) February 15, 2018

The recent Florida shooting was the second deadliest mass shooting at a school since 20 children and six adults were killed at Sandy Hook Elementary in Connecticut in 2012.

According to the Gun Violence Archive, there have been 345 mass shootings in the U.S. since 2013.

Trump tweeted that “[no one] should ever feel unsafe in an American school," and he said he will travel to Florida to visit "the bravest people on earth.”

My prayers and condolences to the families of the victims of the terrible Florida shooting. No child, teacher or anyone else should ever feel unsafe in an American school. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 14, 2018

Others talked about the need for tougher gun laws. Talk show host Ellen Degeneres tweeted “no laws are enough until we end this epidemic.” And “#GUNREFORMNOW” was trending Thursday on Twitter.

No words, no actions, no laws are enough until we end this epidemic of school shootings in our country. My heart is with the students and parents of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) February 14, 2018

But gun-control advocates in Arizona face a tough road. The Law Center to Prevent Gun Violence gave Arizona an “F” in its 2016 gun law state scorecard, saying the state has “little in the way of common sense gun policy.”

Legislators have introduced several bills this session that would place bans or preventative measures on the sale, distribution, accessibility and storage of firearms.

Here’s a look at some of them.

[APP USERS: Click here for graphic]

Cronkite News reporter Nicole Constantino contributed to this article.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.