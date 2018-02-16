Dirty Dining Feb. 16: Popular sports bar hit with 5 health code violations

Posted: Updated:
We go through every restaurant that’s been inspected to see which ones were cited for the most priority health code violations.The worst offenders make our Dirty Dining list. (Source: CBS 5) We go through every restaurant that’s been inspected to see which ones were cited for the most priority health code violations.The worst offenders make our Dirty Dining list. (Source: CBS 5)
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -

Every week, CBS 5 News is sent a list of restaurants that have been recently inspected by Maricopa County's Environmental Services Department. CBS 5 News selects restaurants with some of the highest number of "risk factors."

According to health inspectors, risk factors are considered major health code violations. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system visit Maricopa County's website at www.maricopa.gov.

Here are the Valley restaurants with the most health code violations this week.

Taiwan Food Express
66 S. Dobson Rd
Mesa
4 violations

Among the violations:

Raw chicken stored above raw beef
Egg soup not stored at proper temperature

Raging Bull
155 S. Power Road
Mesa
4 violations

Among the violations:

Old food debris on a deli slicer
Mayo and ranch dressing kept past discard date

Tomaso’s When in Rome
23655 N. Scottsdale Road
Scottsdale
4 violations

Among the violations:

Employee handling dirty dishes then clean dishes
Hand wash sink blocked by trash can

Zipps Sports Grill
211 E. Warner Road
Gilbert
5 violations

Among the violations:

Raw turkey left on counter the counter and not thawing properly 
Organic debris on knives
Cooked shrimp kept past its discard date

[RELATED: Dirty Dining: Why and how we do it]

Dean’s List – Perfect Health Inspection Scores

Teriyaki Kitchen
2028 W. Guadalupe Road
Mesa
85202

Luv A Sub
3422 E. University Drive
Phoenix
85034

Humberto’s Mexican Food
610 E. Pima Street
Gila Bend
85337

Top Shelf
3301 W. Greenway Road
Phoenix
85023

Carls’ Jr.
21064 E. Ocotillo Road
Queen Creek
85142

Dennys
16487 W. Bell Road
Surprise
85374

[SPECIAL SECTION: Dirty Dining]

[BAD EXPERIENCE? File a complaint with the county]

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Jason Barry Jason Barry has been reporting in the Valley since 1997.

Click to learn more about Jason.

Jason Barry

Jason Barry has been reporting in the Valley since 1997.

He is a nine-time Rocky Mountain Emmy Award winner who is best known for his weekly Dirty Dining reports, which highlight local restaurants with major health code violations.

Jason was born in Los Angeles and graduated from the University of Miami.

An avid sports fan, Jason follows the Diamondbacks, Cardinals and Suns with his wife, Karen, and son, Joshua.

His favorite stories to cover are the station’s Pay it Forward segments, which reward members of the community with $500 for going ‘above and beyond’ the call of duty to help others.

Jason, started his career at WBTW-TV in Florence, SC before moving to WALA-TV in Mobile, AL, was named the Associated Press Reporter of the Year in 2002.

Hide bio

  • How Dirty Dining startedMore>>

  • Dirty Dining: Why and how we do it

    Dirty Dining: Why and how we do it

    Thursday, February 15 2018 2:00 PM EST2018-02-15 19:00:16 GMT
    We go through every restaurant that’s been inspected to see which ones were cited for the most priority health code violations.The worst offenders make our Dirty Dining list. (Source: CBS 5)We go through every restaurant that’s been inspected to see which ones were cited for the most priority health code violations.The worst offenders make our Dirty Dining list. (Source: CBS 5)

    CBS 5 was the first station in the Valley to report on local restaurants not keeping clean kitchens. Jason Barry's first Dirty Dining story was back in 2002. He followed Maricopa County health inspectors into various restaurants.

    More >

    CBS 5 was the first station in the Valley to report on local restaurants not keeping clean kitchens. Jason Barry's first Dirty Dining story was back in 2002. He followed Maricopa County health inspectors into various restaurants.

    More >