Dirty Dining Feb. 16: Popular sports bar hit with 5 health code violations

Dirty Dining Feb. 16: Popular sports bar hit with 5 health code violationsPosted: Updated:
Student at a Scottsdale high school arrested for having gun in his car
Police say a student at a Scottsdale high school has been arrested for having a gun in his car. Justin Perotti, 18, is a student at Chaparral High School.More >
Police: Chandler man arrested for putting little boy in refrigerator
A Chandler man was arrested for allegedly putting a little boy in a refrigerator. Francisco Alfredo Cardenas, 22, faces charges of child abuse, aggravated assault and imprisonment.More >
Phoenix police looking for suspects caught on camera installing ATM card skimmer
Police looking for two people who were caught on camera installing an ATM skimmer at a Phoenix convenience store last month.More >
The FBI, CIA and NSA say American citizens shouldn't use these phones
Top officials from the CIA, NSA, FBI and the Defense Intelligence Agency testified in front of the Senate Intelligence Committee on Tuesday that the Chinese smartphone makers posed a security threat to American customers.More >
Maricopa County Attorney: No charges for school officials in Hamilton High hazing case
Maricopa County Attorney Bill Montgomery held a press conference Wednesday morning on the current investigation into the hazing reported on the football team at Hamilton High School in Chandler early last year. Montgomery said there is not enough evidence to charge the principal, athletic director or head football coach with any crime related to not reporting the alleged abuse.More >
FBI says it didn't act on tip about Parkland shooter
The FBI failed to act on a tip about Nikolas Cruz, the confessed shooter in the Parkland, Florida, school massacre, the bureau said in a statement on Friday.More >
Mother gives update on woman who gouged out eyes behind Anderson Co. church
The mother of an Upstate woman who gouged out her eyes behind an Anderson County church said the 20-year-old is now recovering and adjusting to being blind.More >
Airline employee saves teens from predator by 'trusting her gut instincts'
Airline employee Denice Miracle is credited with saving two teenage girls from a human trafficking plot. She said she first noticed something was wrong when the girls approached the check-in counter with their bags -- but no ID.More >
Phoenix homeowners struggle with HOA request to paint homes
Some Valley homeowners are getting hit with an unexpected expense.More >
Goodyear homeowner taken for $2,500 in 'door-to-door' scam
If someone knocks on your door out of the clear blue and says they can fix a leaky roof, trim your trees or do any kind of handyman work, then close your door.More >
PD: Phoenix high school student arrested after bringing loaded gun to campus
A Phoenix high school student was arrested after bringing a loaded gun on campus Thursday.More >
Jason Barry has been reporting in the Valley since 1997.
He is a nine-time Rocky Mountain Emmy Award winner who is best known for his weekly Dirty Dining reports, which highlight local restaurants with major health code violations.
Jason was born in Los Angeles and graduated from the University of Miami.
An avid sports fan, Jason follows the Diamondbacks, Cardinals and Suns with his wife, Karen, and son, Joshua.
His favorite stories to cover are the station’s Pay it Forward segments, which reward members of the community with $500 for going ‘above and beyond’ the call of duty to help others.
Jason, started his career at WBTW-TV in Florence, SC before moving to WALA-TV in Mobile, AL, was named the Associated Press Reporter of the Year in 2002.
Some ponder metal detectors after 3 gun-related incidents at AZ high schools this week
As the country tried to make sense of the tragic and deadly school shooting in Florida this week, Arizona high schools have had several gun-related incidents over the past two days.More >
Dirty Dining Feb. 16: Popular sports bar hit with 5 health code violations
Every week, CBS 5 News is sent a list of restaurants that have been recently inspected by Maricopa County's Environmental Services Department. CBS 5 News selects restaurants with some of the highest number of "risk factors." According to health inspectors, risk factors are considered major health code violations.More >
Tuesday @ 9 p.m. on 3TV: Protecting abusers in uniform
Claims of abuse, a wife in hiding and a soldier facing no repercussions. We look at the fight to close loopholes that protect abusers in uniform -- Tuesday @ 9 p.m. on 3TV.More >
The opioid crisis | This March on 3TV & CBS 5
All this March, Arizona's Family takes a raw look at the opioid crisis: The addicts, the devastated and the controversial ways some are trying to help. It doesn't discriminate whom and when it kills. Watch for this original content on the crisis that is impacting Arizona and the nation -- all this March on 3TV and CBS 5. [Opioid crisis in Arizona]More >
Dirty Dining: Why and how we do it
CBS 5 was the first station in the Valley to report on local restaurants not keeping clean kitchens. Jason Barry's first Dirty Dining story was back in 2002. He followed Maricopa County health inspectors into various restaurants.More >
