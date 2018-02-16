Dirty Dining Feb. 16: Popular sports bar hit with 5 health code violations

We go through every restaurant that’s been inspected to see which ones were cited for the most priority health code violations.The worst offenders make our Dirty Dining list. (Source: CBS 5)

Every week, CBS 5 News is sent a list of restaurants that have been recently inspected by Maricopa County's Environmental Services Department. CBS 5 News selects restaurants with some of the highest number of "risk factors."

According to health inspectors, risk factors are considered major health code violations. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system visit Maricopa County's website at www.maricopa.gov.

Here are the Valley restaurants with the most health code violations this week.

Taiwan Food Express

66 S. Dobson Rd

Mesa

4 violations

Among the violations:

Raw chicken stored above raw beef

Egg soup not stored at proper temperature

Raging Bull

155 S. Power Road

Mesa

4 violations

Among the violations:

Old food debris on a deli slicer

Mayo and ranch dressing kept past discard date

Tomaso’s When in Rome

23655 N. Scottsdale Road

Scottsdale

4 violations

Among the violations:

Employee handling dirty dishes then clean dishes

Hand wash sink blocked by trash can

Zipps Sports Grill

211 E. Warner Road

Gilbert

5 violations

Among the violations:

Raw turkey left on counter the counter and not thawing properly

Organic debris on knives

Cooked shrimp kept past its discard date

Dean’s List – Perfect Health Inspection Scores

Teriyaki Kitchen

2028 W. Guadalupe Road

Mesa

85202

Luv A Sub

3422 E. University Drive

Phoenix

85034

Humberto’s Mexican Food

610 E. Pima Street

Gila Bend

85337

Top Shelf

3301 W. Greenway Road

Phoenix

85023

Carls’ Jr.

21064 E. Ocotillo Road

Queen Creek

85142

Dennys

16487 W. Bell Road

Surprise

85374

