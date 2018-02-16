Art show in Scottsdale Saturday benefits cancer center

It’s world-class art with a local flair, and it’s all for a good cause.

The 10th annual Artists of Scottsdale Ranch Art show takes place this weekend, complete with an art show, a sale, and a silent auction.

The event will benefit the Patient Outreach programs at Virginia G. Piper Cancer Center.

The show itself is free. But each artist participating will donate one or more items to be auctioned off to benefit the cancer center.

The "Artists of Scottsdale Ranch" is a local group made up of talented, regionally and internationally recognized artists who live in and around Scottsdale Ranch, a planned community located in Scottsdale.

While the artists all work independently, they come together annually to display and sell their artistic endeavors in their home community. Each year in the winter, the artists host an Art Show, Sale and Silent Auction.

This year, dozens of artists will create the showcase, which will feature watercolors, pastels, charcoal drawings and oil paintings. You’ll also find sculptures, jewelry, stained glass and floral keepsake art.

The Art Show & Sale takes place Saturday, Feb. 17 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Scottsdale Ranch Community Center.

That’s located at 10585 N 100th Street, Scottsdale, AZ 85258. (That's the southeast corner of 100th Street and Shea.)

Refreshments will be available. Staff from VGPCC will be on site to answer questions and explain the center’s programs.

For more information visit: http://www.artistsofscottsdaleranch.com/

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.