Shrimp Curry
Serves 4
Ingredients
Shrimp paste:
6 medium shrimp, peeled and deveined
1 cup grated coconut
1 teaspoon cumin seeds
2 chiles de arbol, stemmed
2 plum tomatoes, chopped
2 tablespoons water
¼ cup canola oil
5 whole cloves
4 green cardamom pods
2 bay leaves
1 stick cinnamon
1-1/2 cups chopped yellow onion
1 tablespoon ground coriander
1 teaspoon turmeric
½ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
2 cloves garlic, mashed into a paste
1 small piece of ginger (1-inch), peeled and mashed into a paste
1 can (14 ounces) coconut milk
1 pound medium shrimp, peeled and deveined
½ cup chopped cilantro
2 teaspoons sugar
Salt to taste
1 serrano chile, thinly sliced
Procedure
Shrimp paste: Put all the ingredients in the bowl of a food processor and pulse until it forms a paste; set aside.
In a large skillet, heat the canola oil over medium heat. Add the cloves, cardamom, bay leaves, and cinnamon stick. Cook until fragrant, about 3 minutes. Remove the spices from the oil and discard. Add the chopped onion to the hot oil and cook until golden, about 8 minutes. Add coriander, turmeric, pepper, garlic and ginger; cook another 2 minutes. Stir in the reserved paste and cook another 10 minutes. Sir in coconut milk and bring to a boil; reduce heat to a simmer and add the shrimp. Cook until they turn pink and sauce thickens slightly, about 6 minutes. Add the cilantro, sugar, and salt to taste. Serve in bowls and garnish with the slices of serrano chile (optional).
