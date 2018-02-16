Shrimp Curry

Serves 4

Ingredients

Shrimp paste:

6 medium shrimp, peeled and deveined

1 cup grated coconut

1 teaspoon cumin seeds

2 chiles de arbol, stemmed

2 plum tomatoes, chopped

2 tablespoons water

¼ cup canola oil

5 whole cloves

4 green cardamom pods

2 bay leaves

1 stick cinnamon

1-1/2 cups chopped yellow onion

1 tablespoon ground coriander

1 teaspoon turmeric

½ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

2 cloves garlic, mashed into a paste

1 small piece of ginger (1-inch), peeled and mashed into a paste

1 can (14 ounces) coconut milk

1 pound medium shrimp, peeled and deveined

½ cup chopped cilantro

2 teaspoons sugar

Salt to taste

1 serrano chile, thinly sliced

Procedure

Shrimp paste: Put all the ingredients in the bowl of a food processor and pulse until it forms a paste; set aside.

In a large skillet, heat the canola oil over medium heat. Add the cloves, cardamom, bay leaves, and cinnamon stick. Cook until fragrant, about 3 minutes. Remove the spices from the oil and discard. Add the chopped onion to the hot oil and cook until golden, about 8 minutes. Add coriander, turmeric, pepper, garlic and ginger; cook another 2 minutes. Stir in the reserved paste and cook another 10 minutes. Sir in coconut milk and bring to a boil; reduce heat to a simmer and add the shrimp. Cook until they turn pink and sauce thickens slightly, about 6 minutes. Add the cilantro, sugar, and salt to taste. Serve in bowls and garnish with the slices of serrano chile (optional).



