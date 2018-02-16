How to contact Arizona's senators and representatives

Updated:
Jump to a representative: 

District 1 | District 2 | District 3 | District 4 | District 5 | District 6 | District 7 | District 8 | District 9

Senators

John McCain (Republican)

Twitter: @SenJohnMcCain

Phoenix office
2201 E. Camelback Road
Suite 115
Phoenix, AZ 85016
P: 602-952-2410
F: 855-952-8702

Tucson office
407 W. Congress Street
Suite 103
Tucson, AZ 85701
P: 520-670-6334
F: 855-952-8702

Washinton, D.C. office
218 Russell Senate Office Building
Washington, DC 20510
P: 202-224-2235
F: 202-28-2862

Jeff Flake (Republican)

Twitter: @Jeff Flake

Phoenix office
2200 E. Camelback Road, Suite 120
Phoenix, AZ 85016
P: 602-840-1891
F: 602-840-4092

Tucson office
6840 N. Oracle Road, Suite 150
Tucson, AZ 85704
P: 520-575-8633
F: 520-797-3232

Washington, D.C. office
Senate Russell Office Building 413
Washington, D.C. 20510
P: 202-224-4521
F: 202-228-0515

Representatives

District 1 -- Tom O'Halleran (Democrat)

Twitter: @RepOHalleran

Casa Grande office
211 N. Florence Street, Suite 1
Casa Grande, AZ 85122
P: 520-316-0839 
 
Flagstaff office
405 N. Beaver Street, Suite 6
Flagstaff, AZ 86001
P: 928-286-5338

NW Tucson
3037 W. Ina Road, Suite 101
Tucson, AZ 85741
P: 928-304-0131

Washington, D.C. office
126 Cannon House Office Building
Washington, DC 20515
P: 202-225-3361

District 2 -- Martha McSally (Republican)

Twitter: @RepMcSally

Sierra Vista office
77 Calle Portal, Suite B-160
Sierra Vista, AZ 85635
P: 520-459-3115

Tucson office
4400 E. Broadway Blvd., Suite 510
Tucson, AZ 85711
P: 520-881-3588
F: 520-322-9490

Washington, D.C. office
510 Cannon House Office Building
Washington, DC 20515
P: 202-225-2542
F: 202-225-0378

District 3 -- Raul Grijalva (Democrat)

Twitter: @RepRaulGrijalva

Avondale office
1412 N Central Ave, Suite B
Avondale, AZ 85323
P: 623-536-3388
F: 623-535-7479

Somerton office
146 N. State Avenue
Somerton,AZ 85350
P: 928-343-7933
F: 928-343-7949
Mailing Address: PO Box 4105, Somerton, AZ 85350

Tucson office
El Pueblo Community Center
101 W. Irvington Road
Buildings 4 and 5
Tucson, AZ 85714
P: 520-622-6788
F: 520-622-0198

Washington, D.C. office
1511 Longworth HOB
Washington, DC 20515
P: 202-225-2435
F: 202-225-1541

District 4 -- Paul Gosar (Republican)

Twitter: @RepGosar

Gold Canyon office
6499 S. Kings Ranch Road, #4
Gold Canyon, AZ 85118
P: 480-882-2697

Kingman office
220 N. 4th Street
Kingman, AZ 86401
By Appointment Only

Prescott office
122 N. Cortez Street, Suite 104
Prescott, AZ 86301
P: 928-445-1683

Washington, D.C. office
2057 Rayburn HOB
Washington, DC 20515
P: 202-225-2315

District 5 -- Andy Biggs (Republican)

Twitter: @RepAndyBiggsAZ

Mesa office
2509 S. Power Road, Suite 204
Mesa, AZ 85209
Superstition Plaza
P: 480-699-8239

Washington, D.C. office
1626 Longworth House Office Building
Washington, DC 20515
P: 202-225-2635

District 6 -- David Schweikert (Republican)

Twitter: @RepDavid

Scottsdale District Office
10603 No. Hayden Road, Ste. 108
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
P: 480-946-2411
F: 480-946-2446

Washington, D.C. office
2059 Rayburn HOB
Washington, D.C. 20515
P: 202-225-2190
F: 202-225-0096

District 7 -- Ruben Gallego (Democrat)

Twitter: @RepRubenGallego

Phoenix office
411 N. Central Ave., Suite 150
Phoenix, AZ 85004
P: 602-256-0551
F: 602-257-9103

Washington, DC Office
1218 Longworth House Office Building
Washington, DC 20515
P: 202-225-4065

District 8 -- Vacant

District 9 -- Kyrsten Sinema (Democrat)

Twitter: @RepSinema

Phoenix office
2944 N. 44th Street, Suite 150
Phoenix, AZ 85018
P: 602-956-2285
F: 602-956-2468

Washington, D.C. office
1725 Longworth House Office Building
Washington, DC 20515
P: 202-225-9888
F: 202-225-9731

