Orange-Glazed Pineapple Polenta Cake

Courtesy of: Chef Gabriele Bertaccini, Culinary Mischief, IL TOCCO FOOD

- 8oz unsalted Butter

- 1 cup of Sugar

- Zest of 1 Lemon

- 3 Large eggs at Room temperature

- 2 Tablespoons Liqueur (Cointreau or Kirsch or grappa)

- ¾ teaspoon Pure Almond Extract

- ¾ Cup fine ground white Polenta, plus additional for preparing the pan

- 2 Cups Almond Flour

- 6 Table Spoons All-Purpose Flour

- 1 and ½ teaspoon Baking Powder

- ½ Teaspoon Salt

Combine all ingredients. Bake in desired backing dish. Baking dish should be buttered well and dusted with sugar. Add Caramel to bottom of baking dish. Pour batter over top of caramel. Bake at 350 degrees for 35 – 40 Minutes.

Orange Honey Caramel

- 2 Cups Orange Juice

- 1 Cup Honey

Combine ingredients into sauce pan. Bring to simmer and reduce until syrupy consistency.

