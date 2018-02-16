Glendale PD: Homicide suspect turned himself in after seeing his face in the media

William Bradfield, 39, arrested for second-degree murder in the stabbing death of his girlfriend. (Source: Glendale Police Department)

Glendale police said Friday afternoon that a suspect in a homicide from Monday turned himself in after seeing his face in the media.

According to Glendale PD, 39-year-old William Bradfield turned himself in at a Phoenix police station early Friday morning telling officers he was wanted for murder.

Bradfield told police his face was shown in the media relating him to the stabbing death of his 44-year-old girlfriend, Rose Watford.

Phoenix police transported Bradfield to a Glendale police station where he was interviewed.

Glendale police had named Bradfield as a suspect in Watford's murder after she died of stab wounds at a local hospital. Police say she was last seen with Bradfield in his vehicle the day before she died.

Bradfield was booked on one count of second-degree murder, two counts of kidnapping and one count of felony threats.

