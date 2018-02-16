Phoenix man wins $1 million playing Bingo

Phoenix man wins $1 million playing BingoPosted: Updated:
Student at a Scottsdale high school arrested for having gun in his car
Police say a student at a Scottsdale high school has been arrested for having a gun in his car. Justin Perotti, 18, is a student at Chaparral High School.More >
Police: Chandler man arrested for putting little boy in refrigerator
A Chandler man was arrested for allegedly putting a little boy in a refrigerator. Francisco Alfredo Cardenas, 22, faces charges of child abuse, aggravated assault and imprisonment.More >
Phoenix police looking for suspects caught on camera installing ATM card skimmer
Police looking for two people who were caught on camera installing an ATM skimmer at a Phoenix convenience store last month.More >
The FBI, CIA and NSA say American citizens shouldn't use these phones
Top officials from the CIA, NSA, FBI and the Defense Intelligence Agency testified in front of the Senate Intelligence Committee on Tuesday that the Chinese smartphone makers posed a security threat to American customers.More >
Maricopa County Attorney: No charges for school officials in Hamilton High hazing case
Maricopa County Attorney Bill Montgomery held a press conference Wednesday morning on the current investigation into the hazing reported on the football team at Hamilton High School in Chandler early last year. Montgomery said there is not enough evidence to charge the principal, athletic director or head football coach with any crime related to not reporting the alleged abuse.More >
Mother gives update on woman who gouged out eyes behind Anderson Co. church
The mother of an Upstate woman who gouged out her eyes behind an Anderson County church said the 20-year-old is now recovering and adjusting to being blind.More >
PD: Phoenix high school student arrested after bringing loaded gun to campus
A Phoenix high school student was arrested after bringing a loaded gun on campus Thursday.More >
3 On Your Side
Goodyear homeowner taken for $2,500 in 'door-to-door' scam
If someone knocks on your door out of the clear blue and says they can fix a leaky roof, trim your trees or do any kind of handyman work, then close your door.More >
Phoenix homeowners struggle with HOA request to paint homes
Some Valley homeowners are getting hit with an unexpected expense.More >
Surveillance video: Burglar crawls into Peoria home through doggy door, lets in accomplice
According to police, the suspects knocked on the door and rang the bell. The family was not home but they have surveillance cameras and those cameras saw everything.More >
Photos: These are the victims of the Florida school shooting
Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel said Thursday that all families who lost loved ones in the shooting have been notified.More >
PCSD: Assistant coach at Cienega High accused of having sex with student
Information gained indicated a member of the security staff, who was also an assistant basketball coach, had been sending explicit messages to a 17-year-old female student.More >
Couple facing charges after police seize 150+ animals from Phoenix pet facility
Phoenix police served a search warrant at a pet boarding facility Thursday morning, seizing numerous animals from the business.More >
Tuesday @ 9 p.m. on 3TV: Protecting abusers in uniform
Claims of abuse, a wife in hiding and a soldier facing no repercussions. We look at the fight to close loopholes that protect abusers in uniform -- Tuesday @ 9 p.m. on 3TV.More >
The opioid crisis | This March on 3TV & CBS 5
All this March, Arizona's Family takes a raw look at the opioid crisis: The addicts, the devastated and the controversial ways some are trying to help. It doesn't discriminate whom and when it kills. Watch for this original content on the crisis that is impacting Arizona and the nation -- all this March on 3TV and CBS 5. [Opioid crisis in Arizona]More >
VIDEO: Police looking for suspects caught on camera installing ATM card skimmer
Police are looking for two people who were caught on camera installing an ATM skimmer at a Phoenix convenience store last month.More >
VIDEO: Valentine's Day doggie-door bandits in Peoria
New video of a Valentine's Day burglary. These crooks didn't realize they were on camera the whole time.More >
VIDEO: Homeowner taken for $2,500 in 'door-to-door' scam
A Goodyear homeowner says she's learned a valuable lesson, and she doesn't want you to be scammed like she was.More >
Mother gives update on woman who gouged out eyes behind Anderson Co. church
Mother gives update on woman who gouged out eyes behind Anderson Co. church. (2/15/18)More >
VIDEO: Police seize numerous animals from boarding kennel
Police Thursday seized numerous animals from a Phoenix boarding kennel.More >
VIDEO: Student caught with gun on campus in Scottsdale
There was a gun scare here at a school here in the Valley. An 18-year-old Scottsdale student is in trouble for bringing a gun on campus.More >