Phoenix man wins $1 million playing Bingo

A Phoenix man is the state’s newest millionaire after he won $1 million playing Bingo Millions at Lone Butte Casino in Chandler.

Mike Nolan, who works in the field of server administration, was playing the game on his 34th birthday when he hit the jackpot.

“I was like, I don’t know how to speak anymore. I almost even forgot to call Bingo. So that would have been pretty disastrous to miss that,” Nolan said.

Nolan is the first person in Arizona to win the $1 million jackpot playing the Bingo Millions. The game has a 1 in 1.5 million chance of winning the $1 million prize, and contestants are required to cover an entire bingo card in less than 47 numbers.

[RELATED: Buckeye woman wins 115K slot machine jackpot at Vee Quiva]

Now that he has his winnings, Nolan said that he’s planning on using the money to buy a new car, go back to school and maybe even take a trip to Ireland and Japan.

But in spite of his recent stroke of good luck, Nolan is still looking forward to keeping up with his normal routine as much as possible.

“It’s a life-changing experience, but I plan on going right back to work Monday and having more fun.”

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.