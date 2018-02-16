Alert: Hack-proof hotel keysPosted: Updated:
Alert: Hack-proof hotel keys
Dorinda Purvis has a lot to keep track of when she travels. One thing she’s glad she doesn’t have to worry about losing anymore? Her hotel key.More >
Goodyear homeowner taken for $2,500 in 'door-to-door' scam
If someone knocks on your door out of the clear blue and says they can fix a leaky roof, trim your trees or do any kind of handyman work, then close your door.More >
Phoenix businessman 'shocked' over electric bills
A Valley businessman says he's been fighting back and forth with his utility company for a while and he's getting nowhere.More >
Update: Car rental companies hit with $1.85 million verdict
In addition to the $1.8 million judgment, the car rental companies must provide a good faith estimate in advance to consumers.More >
UPDATE: Jeep comes through with customer refund
A Goodyear woman was having a problem with her Jeep Grand Cherokee and a faulty headrest.More >
UPDATE: Legislator wants to crack down on HOAs using radar guns
3 On Your Side exposed HOAs with gated communities using radar guns and issuing speeding tickets to homeowners. As a result, one Arizona lawmaker wants to crack down on the practice.More >
Rental scam continues to lure in victims
Tania Niblett and her husband want to downsize. So, they recently put their home on the market. "It actually sold in 3 days,” Niblett told 3 On Your Side. “We did some serious remodeling in here."More >
UPDATE: Consumers 'heated' over increased gas bills
Some consumers remain puzzled and upset over their recent gas bill. Many people are saying their gas bills have tripled in price.More >
Update: Resolution reached in 'House of Horrors'
Marielyn Almeida says she is extremely happy with the outcome and 3 On Your Side's involvement.More >
Phoenix area woman sent to collections for cell phone bill she doesn't owe
A Valley woman switched cell phone carriers and was told the transaction will be seamless. So, why is she in collections now?More >
Best consumer deals in February
According to Consumer Reports, February is one of the best months to find a deal on mattresses. Depending on the manufacturer and type of mattress, deals can range from 20% to 40% off during February.More >
Student at a Scottsdale high school arrested for having gun in his car
Police say a student at a Scottsdale high school has been arrested for having a gun in his car. Justin Perotti, 18, is a student at Chaparral High School.More >
Police: Chandler man arrested for putting little boy in refrigerator
A Chandler man was arrested for allegedly putting a little boy in a refrigerator. Francisco Alfredo Cardenas, 22, faces charges of child abuse, aggravated assault and imprisonment.More >
Phoenix police looking for suspects caught on camera installing ATM card skimmer
Police looking for two people who were caught on camera installing an ATM skimmer at a Phoenix convenience store last month.More >
The FBI, CIA and NSA say American citizens shouldn't use these phones
Top officials from the CIA, NSA, FBI and the Defense Intelligence Agency testified in front of the Senate Intelligence Committee on Tuesday that the Chinese smartphone makers posed a security threat to American customers.More >
Maricopa County Attorney: No charges for school officials in Hamilton High hazing case
Maricopa County Attorney Bill Montgomery held a press conference Wednesday morning on the current investigation into the hazing reported on the football team at Hamilton High School in Chandler early last year. Montgomery said there is not enough evidence to charge the principal, athletic director or head football coach with any crime related to not reporting the alleged abuse.More >
FBI says it didn't act on tip about Parkland shooter
The FBI failed to act on a tip about Nikolas Cruz, the confessed shooter in the Parkland, Florida, school massacre, the bureau said in a statement on Friday.More >
Mother gives update on woman who gouged out eyes behind Anderson Co. church
The mother of an Upstate woman who gouged out her eyes behind an Anderson County church said the 20-year-old is now recovering and adjusting to being blind.More >
Airline employee saves teens from predator by 'trusting her gut instincts'
Airline employee Denice Miracle is credited with saving two teenage girls from a human trafficking plot. She said she first noticed something was wrong when the girls approached the check-in counter with their bags -- but no ID.More >
Phoenix homeowners struggle with HOA request to paint homes
Some Valley homeowners are getting hit with an unexpected expense.More >
Goodyear homeowner taken for $2,500 in 'door-to-door' scam
If someone knocks on your door out of the clear blue and says they can fix a leaky roof, trim your trees or do any kind of handyman work, then close your door.More >
PD: Phoenix high school student arrested after bringing loaded gun to campus
A Phoenix high school student was arrested after bringing a loaded gun on campus Thursday.More >
Alert: Hack-proof hotel keys
Dorinda Purvis has a lot to keep track of when she travels. One thing she’s glad she doesn’t have to worry about losing anymore? Her hotel key.More >
Phoenix PD: Missing 2-year-old girl found, non-custodial parents arrested
Police announced Friday evening that a 2-year-old girl who was reported missing on Wednesday was found safe in Las Vegas.More >
Some ponder metal detectors after 3 gun-related incidents at AZ high schools this week
As the country tried to make sense of the tragic and deadly school shooting in Florida this week, Arizona high schools have had several gun-related incidents over the past two days.More >
Dirty Dining Feb. 16: Popular sports bar hit with 5 health code violations
Every week, CBS 5 News is sent a list of restaurants that have been recently inspected by Maricopa County's Environmental Services Department. CBS 5 News selects restaurants with some of the highest number of "risk factors." According to health inspectors, risk factors are considered major health code violations.More >
Gary Harper is the senior consumer and investigative reporter for 3 On Your Side at KTVK-TV.
Click to learn more about Gary.
With more than 20 years of television experience, Gary has established himself as a leader in the industry when it comes to assisting viewers and resolving their consumer-related issues. His passion and enthusiasm have helped him earn an Emmy for Best Consumer Reporter from the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences. He’s also garnered several Emmy nominations
He has negotiated resolutions with companies of all sizes, including some of the biggest corporations in the nation.
Gary has successfully recouped more than $1 million for viewers around the state, making 3 On Your Side one of the most popular segments on KTVK and the station's Web site.
He's best known for investigating and confronting unscrupulous contractors. In fact, many of his news reports have led to police investigations and jail time for those who were caught. Viewers, as well as the companies and people he investigates, regard him as consistently being thorough and fair.
Gary has been with KTVK-TV since 1997. Prior to his arrival in Phoenix, he worked for WZZM-TV in Grand Rapids, Michigan, where he was as an anchor and reporter.
Gary is from Chicago, but launched his television career in Lubbock, Texas, after earning a broadcast journalism degree from Texas Tech University. Following his graduation, he was quickly hired by KLBK-TV in Lubbock, where he enterprised and broke numerous exclusive reports. His aggressive reporting in Texas helped garner him Best Reporter by the Associated Press.
Gary has been married since 1994 and is the proud father of two sons. When he's not helping viewers, Gary is busy catching up on his favorite college and professional football teams as well as cheering on his beloved Texas Tech Red Raiders.
VIDEO: Police looking for suspects caught on camera installing ATM card skimmer
Police are looking for two people who were caught on camera installing an ATM skimmer at a Phoenix convenience store last month.More >
VIDEO: Valentine's Day doggie-door bandits in Peoria
New video of a Valentine's Day burglary. These crooks didn't realize they were on camera the whole time.More >
VIDEO: Police seize numerous animals from boarding kennel
Police Thursday seized numerous animals from a Phoenix boarding kennel.More >
VIDEO: Homeowner taken for $2,500 in 'door-to-door' scam
VIDEO: Homeowner taken for $2,500 in 'door-to-door' scam
A Goodyear homeowner says she's learned a valuable lesson, and she doesn't want you to be scammed like she was.More >
Mother gives update on woman who gouged out eyes behind Anderson Co. church
Mother gives update on woman who gouged out eyes behind Anderson Co. church. (2/15/18)More >
VIDEO: Student caught with gun on campus in Scottsdale
There was a gun scare here at a school here in the Valley. An 18-year-old Scottsdale student is in trouble for bringing a gun on campus.More >