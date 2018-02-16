Postal Service to collect mail in several Arizona cities on Presidents Day

USPS will be collecting mail from several Arizona cities on Monday (Source: CBS 5/3TV)

This Presidents Day, Monday, Feb. 19, the U.S. Postal Service will make special pickups from blue USPS collection boxes and Post Office mail drops in several communities across Arizona.

“Even though Monday is a federal holiday, we understand many customers will have mailings they’d like to send out,” Phoenix Postmaster Humberto Trujillo said. “We hope our customers will take advantage of these extra services. We appreciate their business.”

USPS retail locations will be closed for the holiday on Monday and will resume regular business hours on Tuesday, Feb. 20. However, selected Post Offices offer self-service kiosks that are available 24/7. Customers can buy postage stamps and also ship small and medium-sized parcels using a debit or credit card.

The Arizona communities with USPS blue box collections operating on Monday include Apache Junction, Avondale, Casa Grande, Chandler, Fountain Hills, Gilbert, Glendale, Goodyear, Higley, Litchfield Park, Maricopa, Mesa, Peoria, Phoenix, Queen Creek, Scottsdale, Sun City, Sun City West and Tolleson.

To find a Post Office near you, check out USPS.com.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.