Friday, Feb. 16

eSports National Championship

Can you believe video-gaming is a collegiate sport? It's considered an e-sport, or an "electronic sport." College video game teams from Canada and California will convene on ASU Saturday, Feb 17th for a gaming National Championship. What is the game? It's called Overwatch!

Fiesta Bowl fever lives on after the college football season. The Fiesta Bowl Overwatch Collegiate National Championship brings the top four collegiate Overwatch teams to Arizona to compete for a prestigious eSports title.

Fiesta Bowl Overwatch Collegiate National Championship

ASU Student Fitness Complex Tempe Campus

Doors open: 2:00 p.m. MST

Semifinal #1: UC Irvine vs. UC San Diego, 3:00 p.m. MST

Semifinal #2: University of Toronto vs. UC Berkeley, 4:30 p.m. MST

Showmatch: Arizona State vs. University of Arizona, 6:00 p.m. MST

Fiesta Bowl Overwatch Collegiate National Championship, 7:00 p.m. MST

For more information: https://fiestabowl.org/events/fiesta-bowl-overwatch-collegiate-national-championship/

Give Kids A Smile

Approximately 300 children from underserved communities will receive free dental care at the annual event, Give Kids a Smile, hosted by A.T. Still University's Arizona School of Dentistry & Oral Health, in partnership with the Arizona Dental Foundation. Care is provided by dental students, faculty and alumni, as well as local volunteer dentists. Children from Mesa Public Schools, Apache Junction Unified School District and community organizations have been prescreened to receive cleanings, fillings, sealants and extractions at the university's dental clinic.

To reinforce healthy habits, the event will make going to the dentist fun. The festivities include carnival games and face painting. Many of the dental students dress as superheroes and other fictional characters to put kids at ease as they receive care.

This is the 13th year A.T. Still University has hosted GKAS.

GKAS is a national program, launched in 2003 by the American Dental Association to reduce school absenteeism by preventing oral health issues

Since the program's inception, more than 5.5 million underserved children across the country have received free oral health services at a GKAS event.

At the 2016 event, 578 volunteers (includes students, faculty, alumni, and community volunteer dentists) provided a value of nearly $200,000 in free dental care.

For more information: http://www.atsudental.com (dental clinic website)

A.T. Still University-Arizona School of Dentistry & Oral Health

Give Kids A Smile

5850 E. Still Circle Mesa, AZ 85206

Phone: (480) 248-8100 (University dental clinic)

Website: www.atsu.edu

The Bachelor, Arie Luyendyk, Talks About Finding Love Through Pet Adoption

Arie Luyendyk, star of The Bachelor, is teaming up with PetSmart Charities to help others find love by adopting a pet at PetSmart Charities' National Adoption Weekend this week at all 1,600-plus PetSmart stores in North America.

Before Arie started his search for love on ABC's The Bachelor this season, Arie found his four-legged soulmate in 2011 when he adopted his dog Bastian from the humane society in Mesa, Ariz. His passion for animal advocacy led him to partner with PetSmart Charities to raise awareness around the importance of pet adoption and bringing people and pets together. As Arie now resides in Scottsdale, Ariz., he and Bastian will be visiting a PetSmart store in Phoenix on Friday to help raise awareness of PetSmart Charities National Adoption Weekend.

Desert Ridge PetSmart

Friday, February 16, 2018

10:00 am - 1:00 pm

21001 N Tatum Blvd, Phoenix, AZ 85050

Phone: (480) 513-4262

For more information: visit: https://www.petsmartcharities.org/ and Arie Luyendyk Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/followarie/

7th annual Arizona Cocktail Week-End

Now hosted in the heart of downtown Phoenix, the 7th annual Arizona Cocktail Week-End returns this Feb. 17-19, 2018. Don't miss signature events such as The Cocktail Jam concert or take your taste buds on a tour of 30 of the world's best bars at Top Bars.

Saturday, February 17th

The Cocktail Jam (8pm - midnight): This all-new concert pairs the Valley's own Phoenix Afrobeat Orchestra and California's famed soul band, Orgone, with a mind-blowing display of craft cocktail showmanship. Think a vintage VW bus turned into a Red Bull bar, or Kettle One Vodka martinis served with a kilo of caviar! Tickets (includes 10 sample cocktails) are $40 ($50 at the door).

Sunday, February 18th

Top Bars (8pm - midnight) AZCW's most popular event, sip and savor pop-up versions of 30 of the best bars from around the state, and across the globe, all inside a historic warehouse turned hip event venue. 2018 participants include craft cocktail bars from Las Vegas to NYC, and Maui to Cartagena, Columbia. Tickets (includes 10 sample cocktails) are $40 ($50 at the door).

Monday, February 19th

The Last Slinger Standing (6:30 -9:30 pm) Hosted by Young's Market Company inside its stunning on-site bar, 7th & Union, watch competitors from across AZ, CO, NV, NM & UT go head-to-head for the title of the Southwest's top bartender, complete with secret ingredients that will keep the slingers and the crowd on their toes! Free to attend, must RSVP via www.arizonacocktailweek.com

See the full schedule and purchase tickets at www.arizonacocktailweek.com.

Celebrating 30 Years of Cheers at the 2018 Arizona Renaissance Festival!

Take a unique trip back in time to the Arizona Renaissance Festival. Not even in her wildest dreams would Queen Elizabeth have imagined a celebration such as this taking place in the foothills of the Superstition Mountains!

One of the largest events of its kind in the United States, this special event is a place to revel in the atmosphere of a 16th century European village! Join in the revelry every Saturday & Sunday from February 10 through April 1, 2018.

The Festival's 30-acre village is filled with 13 stages of nonstop entertainment; music, comedy, falconry, dance, mermaids and acrobatics. Foolish pleasures mix with artisan treasures as you shop, eat and mingle with a cast of nearly 2,000 colorfully costumed characters.

Explore the village marketplace with over 200 storybook shops, studios and galleries filled with unique arts and crafts, handmade wares, kitchens and pubs, games and people-powered rides.

Kids love the interactive games and people-powered rides; Da Vinci's Flying Machine, The Slider Joust, Piccolo Ponya rocking horse bigger than an elephant! The Dragon Climbing Tower, Castle Siege, the Maze, Archery Range and much more!

The live jousting tournaments are one of the festival's most popular attractions. Armored nights on charging steeds take up their lances and battle for the queen's honor. Cheer on your favorite armored knight at one of the three daily jousting tournaments in the 5,000-seat arena.

In addition to the revelry, the festival offers food fit for a King. Attend the Pleasure Feast and be treated like a true Royal while you savor five courses of fine food, ample drink, and enjoy an hour and a half of raucous Renaissance entertainment at its best! The Pleasure Feast, held twice daily includes admission to the Festival and a special edition Pleasure Feast goblet. Advance reservations are recommended.

Food is plentiful and available throughout the village. The menu is diverse with such offerings as steak-on-a-stake, vegetable and meat pies, pastas, bread bowls filled with hearty stews and more. And who can forget the smoked turkey legs?! The desserts are decadent. Try the crepes or a variety of other sweet treat surprises!

There is something for EVERYONE at the Arizona Renaissance Festival!

The Clan Tynker Circus

A real family of brothers and sisters, who perform a stunning array of talents in an incredible and thrilling style of Circus, set to a lively musical soundscape. This fun and lively show is appropriate for audiences of all ages.

The Jousters

The Jousters ignite all the spectacle and pageantry of the chivalric age. Armored knights compete in a three-part jousting tournament, a true test of skill, courage and horsemanship. Cheer your champions as they battle for the highest score in the original sport of Kings! Each joust is unique and an authentic quest for victory until the end of final joust, where tempers flare and they perform a realistic recreation of a fight to the death in the 5,000-seat arena!

This weekend is our Three-Day Weekend Feb. 17, 18 and 19.

Monday, Feb19th get in 2 for 1 with a coupon from Wendys/Cobblestone Auto Spa/Hall of Frames brought to the Festival gate.

There are many ways to SAVE on admission. Visit www.RenFestInfo.com for more information and Like them on Facebook for special offers, information, and contests.

Arizona Renaissance Festival

February 10th thru April 1st, 2018

Saturdays & Sundays

10am- 6pm Rain or Shine

12601 East Highway 60

Gold Canyon, AZ 85118

(520) 463-2600

Hickman Dog Video Contest

Did you know that many dog's mouths are so gentle they can carry a raw egg without breaking it!

Hickman's Family Farms, the Valley's oldest family-run egg company is holding a contest to see if our Valley dogs can do this too!

Hickman's is holding this contest on Facebook, tag @HickmansEggs or send a direct message with the video of your dog holding a raw egg in its mouth for the chance to win $100 gift card to Target. The contest was launched today and closes Sunday at midnight. Winner will be announced on Monday!

For more information, visit: https://www.facebook.com/pg/HickmansEggs/posts/?ref=page_internal

Three "Brainy Breakfasts"

As mom to two boys and a past career as an elementary school teacher, Michelle Gulbas knows the importance of breakfast. The nutrition specialist shares her three favorite "brainy breakfasts" that will have you and the kids feeling sharp for the day.

Breakfast Do's

-Start your day off with a tall glass of water and have a breakfast that includes a healthy fat, with a good amount of fiber and protein.

Breakfast Don'ts

-Skip the sugary cereals, white breads/bagels, pastries and sweet drinks that lack healthy fats, fiber and protein.

Recipes:

1. Oatmeal /Banana Pancakes

2 cups oats (I like Bob's red Mill)

One cup plain kefir

1 banana

2 eggs

1 -2 tsp cinnamon

1/2 tsp non-aluminum baking powder

coconut oil for cooking

To make:

Mix all ingredients in a blender till smooth.

Heat a tsp coconut oil on pan and use ladle to pour batter. Flip once bubbling!

top with ghee, grass-fed butter, or coconut butter followed by fruit and/or pure maple syrup

Healthy FATS-coconut oil, coconut butter, nut butter spread, kefir

FIBER-oats, banana, berries

PROTEIN-eggs, kefir

2. Avocado Toast

1/2 avocado or more

2 eggs cooked however you like

A high fiber / protein bread with limited ingredients listed on label

Ghee to cook the egg

Nutritional yeast

Salt/pepper to taste

To make:

While bread is toasting, cook up eggs however you like with a tbsp of good fat like ghee, butter or coconut oil and sprinkle on some salt/pepper and nutritional yeast.

Once bread is ready, spread as much avocado over it as you like and top with eggs.

Healthy FATS-Ghee, avocado

FIBER-avocado, bread

PROTEIN-eggs, bread

3. Smoothie Recipe

1 cup or more of nut, coconut, or hemp milk- Unsweetened version only!

1/2 to a whole banana to sweeten

1/4 to 1/2 cup of organic frozen mixed berries

1-2 tbsp flax

1-2 tbsp chia seeds

1-2 cups of spinach, kale, or mixed greens

1 serving of collagen protein

In a blender, blend all ingredients until smooth.

Healthy FATS-chia seeds, flax, nut butter

FIBER-mixed greens, chia, and flax, banana

PROTEIN-collagen protein, chia, flax, and nut butter

For more information:

Website: www.eatwellmichelle.com

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/eatwellmichelle/

Email: michelle@eatwellmichelle.com

Howler Bobblehead

Arizona Coyotes and Gila River Hotels & Casinos will be providing the first 7,500 fans who attend the Coyotes versus Edmonton Oilers game on Saturday, Feb 17th at 2pm at Gila River Arena with a Howler Bobblehead. The Coyotes will be celebrating Howler's birthday throughout the game.

- Members of Howler's Kids Club will be exclusively invited to skate with featured NHL and MLB mascots on the ice surface, then attend a meet & greet with local mascot friends outside the arena. http://www.arizonacoyotes.com/kidsclub to sign up for the Club.

- All kids 14 and under who attend the game are invited to the Post Game Slap Shot event, shooting on the ice after the game.

Follow @HowlerCoyote on all social media channels for updates:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/HowlerCoyote/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/HowlerCoyote

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/HowlerCoyote/

