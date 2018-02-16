PD: Phoenix high school student arrested after bringing loaded gun to campus

A Phoenix high school student was arrested after bringing a loaded gun to campus Thursday, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

The incident occurred at Sierra Linda High School near the area of 67th Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road.

According to Phoenix police, a school resource officer arrested a 16-year-old male student after having a loaded handgun in his possession while he was on campus.

Sierra Linda's campus security had received a tip from another student and the officer was immediately informed, police said.

Phoenix police said that the student told the officer he had the weapon for personal security only and had no issues with anyone at the school.

The arrest comes on the same day as another student was arrested for bringing a gun at a Scottsdale school. That incident was unrelated to the arrest at Sierra Linda High.

This story also comes a day after the school shooting in Florida that left at least 17 people dead.

The student was detained at the Juvenile Correctional Center.

