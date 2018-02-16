PD: Phoenix high school student arrested after bringing loaded gun to campus

A Phoenix high school student was arrested after bringing a loaded gun to campus Thursday, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

The incident occurred at Sierra Linda High School near the area of 67th Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road.

According to Phoenix police, a school resource officer arrested a 16-year-old male student for having a loaded handgun in his possession while he was on campus.

Sierra Linda's campus security had received a tip from another student and the officer was immediately informed, police said.

Phoenix police said that the student told the officer he had the weapon for personal security only and had no issues with anyone at the school.

Police also said the gun was stolen.

The arrest comes on the same day as another student was arrested for bringing a gun at a Scottsdale school. That incident was unrelated to the arrest at Sierra Linda High.

This story also comes a day after the school shooting in Florida that left at least 17 people dead.

The student was detained at the Juvenile Correctional Center.

Officials with the Tolleson Union High School District released the following statement:

On Thursday, February 15, 2018, there was an incident at our campus whereby a student was found to be in possession of a firearm. This is a violation of our District zero tolerance weapons policy. Our School Resource Officer immediately became involved and the incident was investigated. Phoenix Police took the student into custody. At no time were any students or staff members threatened or in any direct danger. Please understand that a violation of this District Policy can result in a police investigation followed by appropriate disciplinary action from both the school and police. Please talk to your students about the seriousness of violating a policy such as this one. Be assured that our school and the Tolleson Union High School District have your students’ safety and welfare as the central concern at all times. Weapons Policy: No student shall carry or possess a weapon or simulated weapon on school premises. No student shall use or threaten to use a weapon or simulated weapon to disrupt any activity of the District. Any employee who observes any person in possession of a weapon or simulated weapon on school premises shall immediately report the matter to the school administrator. A school administrator who observes or receives a report of a student possessing a weapon on school premises shall immediately take appropriate safety and disciplinary actions in accordance with District policies and shall immediately report a violation of this policy to a peace officer, pursuant to A.R.S. 15-515, if the weapon is a deadly weapon or the student is a minor in possession of a firearm. Possible consequences of a violation of the Weapons Policy: A violation of this District Policy can result in a police investigation followed by appropriate disciplinary action from both the school and police.

