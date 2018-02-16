Maricopa Mugs: February Arrest Photos Volume 3

Maricopa Mugs: February Arrest Photos Volume 3Posted: Updated:
Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>
-
Student at a Scottsdale high school arrested for having gun in his car
Student at a Scottsdale high school arrested for having gun in his car
Police say a student at a Scottsdale high school has been arrested for having a gun in his car. Justin Perotti, 18, is a student at Chaparral High School.More >
Police say a student at a Scottsdale high school has been arrested for having a gun in his car. Justin Perotti, 18, is a student at Chaparral High School.More >
Police: Chandler man arrested for putting little boy in refrigerator
Police: Chandler man arrested for putting little boy in refrigerator
A Chandler man was arrested for allegedly putting a little boy in a refrigerator. Francisco Alfredo Cardenas, 22, faces charges of child abuse, aggravated assault and imprisonment.More >
A Chandler man was arrested for allegedly putting a little boy in a refrigerator. Francisco Alfredo Cardenas, 22, faces charges of child abuse, aggravated assault and imprisonment.More >
Mother gives update on woman who gouged out eyes behind Anderson Co. church
Mother gives update on woman who gouged out eyes behind Anderson Co. church
The mother of an Upstate woman who gouged out her eyes behind an Anderson County church said the 20-year-old is now recovering and adjusting to being blind.More >
The mother of an Upstate woman who gouged out her eyes behind an Anderson County church said the 20-year-old is now recovering and adjusting to being blind.More >
Phoenix homeowners struggle with HOA request to paint homes
Phoenix homeowners struggle with HOA request to paint homes
Some Valley homeowners are getting hit with an unexpected expense.More >
Some Valley homeowners are getting hit with an unexpected expense.More >
Maricopa County Attorney: No charges for school officials in Hamilton High hazing case
Maricopa County Attorney: No charges for school officials in Hamilton High hazing case
Maricopa County Attorney Bill Montgomery held a press conference Wednesday morning on the current investigation into the hazing reported on the football team at Hamilton High School in Chandler early last year. Montgomery said there is not enough evidence to charge the principal, athletic director or head football coach with any crime related to not reporting the alleged abuse.More >
Maricopa County Attorney Bill Montgomery held a press conference Wednesday morning on the current investigation into the hazing reported on the football team at Hamilton High School in Chandler early last year. Montgomery said there is not enough evidence to charge the principal, athletic director or head football coach with any crime related to not reporting the alleged abuse.More >
Photos: These are the victims of the Florida school shooting
Photos: These are the victims of the Florida school shooting
Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel said Thursday that all families who lost loved ones in the shooting have been notified.More >
Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel said Thursday that all families who lost loved ones in the shooting have been notified.More >
Exclusive
2-year-old girl is already in the fight of her life
2-year-old girl is already in the fight of her life
She’s just 2 years old, but a little girl from Derby is already in a fight for her life.More >
She’s just 2 years old, but a little girl from Derby is already in a fight for her life.More >
The FBI, CIA and NSA say American citizens shouldn't use these phones
The FBI, CIA and NSA say American citizens shouldn't use these phones
Top officials from the CIA, NSA, FBI and the Defense Intelligence Agency testified in front of the Senate Intelligence Committee on Tuesday that the Chinese smartphone makers posed a security threat to American customers.More >
Top officials from the CIA, NSA, FBI and the Defense Intelligence Agency testified in front of the Senate Intelligence Committee on Tuesday that the Chinese smartphone makers posed a security threat to American customers.More >
3 On Your Side
Goodyear homeowner taken for $2,500 in 'door-to-door' scam
Goodyear homeowner taken for $2,500 in 'door-to-door' scam
If someone knocks on your door out of the clear blue and says they can fix a leaky roof, trim your trees or do any kind of handyman work, then close your door.More >
If someone knocks on your door out of the clear blue and says they can fix a leaky roof, trim your trees or do any kind of handyman work, then close your door.More >
3-year-old girl located after reported missing at Tempe Town Lake
3-year-old girl located after reported missing at Tempe Town Lake
A 3-year-old girl who was reported missing Thursday afternoon at Tempe Town Lake was located, police said.More >
A 3-year-old girl who was reported missing Thursday afternoon at Tempe Town Lake was located, police said.More >
Couple facing charges after police seize 150+ animals from Phoenix pet facility
Couple facing charges after police seize 150+ animals from Phoenix pet facility
Phoenix police served a search warrant at a pet boarding facility Thursday morning, seizing numerous animals from the business.More >
Phoenix police served a search warrant at a pet boarding facility Thursday morning, seizing numerous animals from the business.More >
Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>
Mother gives update on woman who gouged out eyes behind Anderson Co. church
Mother gives update on woman who gouged out eyes behind Anderson Co. church
Mother gives update on woman who gouged out eyes behind Anderson Co. church. (2/15/18)More >
Mother gives update on woman who gouged out eyes behind Anderson Co. church. (2/15/18)More >
VIDEO: Valentine's Day doggie-door bandits in Peoria
VIDEO: Valentine's Day doggie-door bandits in Peoria
New video of a Valentine's Day burglary. These crooks didn't realize they were on camera the whole time.More >
VIDEO: Student caught with gun on campus in Scottsdale
VIDEO: Student caught with gun on campus in Scottsdale
There was a gun scare here at a school here in the Valley. An 18-year-old Scottsdale student is in trouble for bringing a gun on campus.More >
VIDEO: Homeowners upset about notice from HOA
VIDEO: Homeowners upset about notice from HOA
It's another HOA battle. Find out why some homeowners are upset with a notice from their HOAMore >
It's another HOA battle. Find out why some homeowners are upset with a notice from their HOAMore >
VIDEO: Homeowner taken for $2,500 in 'door-to-door' scam
VIDEO: Homeowner taken for $2,500 in 'door-to-door' scam
A Goodyear homeowner says she's learned a valuable lesson, and she doesn't want you to be scammed like she was.More >
VIDEO: Police seize numerous animals from boarding kennel
VIDEO: Police seize numerous animals from boarding kennel
Police Thursday seized numerous animals from a Phoenix boarding kennel.More >
Police Thursday seized numerous animals from a Phoenix boarding kennel.More >