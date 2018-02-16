Diamondbacks Fan Fest event information

The Arizona Diamondbacks will hold their 14th annual Fan Fest sponsored by Chevrolet on Saturday, Feb. 17th.

The event allows baseball fans free and unique access to Salt River Fields at Talking Stick as well as players, coaches, alumni and broadcasters with activities including autograph sessions, photography sessions, Q&A Stage Shows with the players, and Wiffle ball fields featuring staff from the D-backs Baseball Academy.

Other activities at the event are:

Exclusive pre-sale access for the D-backs 8-game mini-plan,

D-backs inflatables and face painting,

Open Batting Cages,

FOX Sports Arizona fan photo booth,

Virtual Reality with new and exciting experiences,

MLB.com Ballpark Zone Fan Fest exclusive augmented reality opportunities,

Arizona Diamondbacks Foundation Yard Sale,

D-backs Team Shop,

D-backs Authentics, including game-used memorabilia,

FOX Sports Arizona KidKaster auditions,

And Sanderson Ford Cronista Infatil D-backs Spanish broadcast auditions.

The event will take place from noon to 4 p.m. and free parking will be located off of Pima Rd. Large bags and backpacks will not be permitted but fans can bring smaller bags and two closed water bottles.



Randy Johnson, Paul Goldschmidt, Luis Gonzales, Mark Grace, and A.J. Pollock are among the players who are scheduled to attend the event. To see a full list of scheduled attendees and the Q&A Stage Shows visit the event’s website.

