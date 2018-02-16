1 dead, 2 injured in Scottsdale wreck on Thursday morning

One person died and two others were hurt in the Scottsdale crash. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

According to the Scottsdale Police Department, a multi-vehicle Scottsdale crash left one person dead and two others injured Thursday morning.

Scottsdale, Tempe and Salt River fire departments responded to the collision near Hayden and McKellips roads sometime before 10 a.m.

Three people were transported from the scene with life-threatening injuries. One of the victims died in the hospital.

Officers had numerous lane restrictions and closures in place while they investigated the crash site.

The crash remains under investigation by the Scottsdale Police Department.

