Kingman police release body camera video of a fatal shooting

Police in Kingman has released body camera video showing an officer fatally shooting a domestic violence suspect at an RV park.

Mohave County Sheriff's Office officials are investigating the Feb. 10 shooting of 63-year-old Michael Weber.

The brief night-time video released Thursday shows the officer shouting at Weber three times to come out of his travel trailer with his hands up.

The suspect partially appears from behind a door with his hands not raised and the officer fires several shots before saying Weber pointed a gun at him.

Police say Weber had a semi-automatic pistol in his right hand when Kingman police officer Jace Reif opened fire.

They say officers were called to the Zuni Village RV Park about a possible domestic disturbance and Weber yelled at them to leave.

