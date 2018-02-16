Man struck and killed by vehicle overnight in Phoenix street, police say

The driver stayed on the scene and rendered aid to the injured man, who later died in the hospital. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

According to the Phoenix Police Department, a man was struck and killed overnight in a Phoenix street.

Officers are still investigating the fatal collision near Happy Valley Road and 16th Avenue.

Police said a young man was crossing outside of the crosswalk when he was struck by a car.

The driver pulled over and rendered aid to the man while waiting for paramedics. The man died in the hospital.

Police said no impairment was found with the driver and she cooperated with the police investigation.

Happy Valley Road will be closed between 14th and 17th avenues until officers conclude their investigation.

@phoenixpolice investigating a fatal traffic crash involving a pedestrian. Happy Valley Road, 15th-17th Ave restricted both directions. #phxtraffic pic.twitter.com/o2GVJYtsMB — Phoenix Police (@phoenixpolice) February 16, 2018

