PD: Man in critical condition after Phoenix shooting; suspect outstanding

A man was shot and left in critical condition at a Phoenix apartment complex Thursday night. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

A man is in the hospital after a shooting late Thursday night and officers are still searching for the suspect, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

Police responded to a shooting at an apartment complex near 37th Avenue and Camelback Road around 8 p.m.

When they arrived, officers located a man with gunshot injuries. He was transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

Police said the suspect is still outstanding.

Officers are continuing to investigate the shooting.

