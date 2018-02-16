Phoenix police looking for suspects caught on camera installing ATM card skimmer

Police are looking for two people who were caught on camera installing an ATM skimmer at a Phoenix convenience store last month.

According to Silent Witness, the incident happened at a Circle K near 52nd Street and McDowell Road on January 19.

[WATCH: Surveillance video of the incident from the store]

The two suspects walked directly to the store's ATM and placed a skimmer device on the machine, police said.

The suspects then paid cash for a beverage at the register and left the store.

Police say that after the skimmer was placed, at least seven people used the ATM before the store clerk was alerted about the skimmer by another customer.

[PDF: Silent Witness flyer]

The first suspect was described as a white or Hispanic man, about 20 to 29 years old. He was wearing a black baseball hat, orange coat down coat with hood, black skinny pants and orange tennis shoes.

Police described the second suspect as a white or Hispanic woman, about 20 to 24 years old. She was seen wearing a gray long sleeve shirt, a 'Nightmare Before Christmas' pants, orange slippers and black socks.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact Silent Witness at either 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 1-800-343-TIPS (8477). Spanish speakers may call 480-TESTIGO (837-8446).

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: This morning on #GMAZ @phoenixpolice need your finding these two suspects, who were caught on video installing a skimmer on a gas station ATM. You could earn a $1,000 reward by calling 480-WITNESS. Details this morning on #3TV #AZFAMILY pic.twitter.com/zm54nMshpQ — Cameron Ridle (@CameronRidle) February 16, 2018

